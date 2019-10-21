Kate Spade is expanding its watch line — tapping into a strong market for athletic devices.

Today the brand launches its first sports smartwatch, created in partnership with its watch licensee Fossil. Priced at $275 retail, the timepieces offer heart-rate tracking, untethered GPS and Google Pay as well as weather, music and training apps.

The style breaks with sports smartwatch convention — particularly the Apple Watch — in that it purposely features feminine design details. The watch is offered in all-pink or pink-accented color ways and features a scalloped dial.

Kate Spade’s creative director Nicola Glass said of the watch release: “Our customer is adventurous — she loves all kinds of activities, and is always looking for accessories that fit into her everyday life. We’ve incorporated some of our most iconic design elements, including the spade and scallop detailing, to give the watch a distinct Kate Spade New York look and feel, while the silicone strap and lightweight design gives her the functionality she needs without sacrificing style.”