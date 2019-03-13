Kate Spade is getting into the Hudson Yards action. On Friday, it will open its newest boutique at the Shops at Hudson Yards, featuring the new brand vision under creative director Nicola Glass.

The store is designed in tonal shades of pink rose gold and signature deep green. Floors are pale pink marble, while the brand’s new signature spade floral print is embossed on plaster walls.

The store is accented with softly curved fixtures, furniture, high-polished lacquered pedestals, and mannequin displays.

The nearly 1,500-square-foot store, located at 500 West 33rd Street, offers multiple product categories including Kate Spade New York handbags, ready-to-wear, fashion accessories, small leather goods, tech accessories, jewelry, watches, footwear, eyewear, stationery and gifting.

“I’ve seen so much opportunity to evolve the brand since I started, and for me this new retail vision is a much more modern expression of our original DNA and personality,” said Glass. “Ultimately my goal as creative director is to create a vision and develop collections that the original customer, the current customer, and very importantly, a new customer will find extremely covetable.”

Anna Bakst, chief executive officer and brand president of Kate Spade New York, added, “Our new store is the first in the U.S. to open under the creative leadership of Nicola Glass, where customers can feel the joy and beauty of the brand. It’s a go-to shop to experience the best of Kate Spade New York.” The store represents Kate Spade New York’s seventh specialty store in New York City and 95th store in the U.S.