Rachel Brosnahan, the award-winning star of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” will appear in the Frances Valentine spring campaign.

Brosnahan is the niece of the late Kate Spade, who died last June at the age of 55.

Brosnahan revealed the news on the “Today” show this morning, telling Hoda Kotb, “I think when you lose someone you love very, very much, you spend a lot of time trying to think about how to keep their spirit alive. I think in Katy’s case, there is so much of her left behind, and this was an opportunity for us to celebrate her life and her legacy.”

Designer Kate Spade launched Frances Valentine in 2016 with her husband, Andy, naming it after their 13-year-old daughter, Frances Beatrix. It is currently designed by the label’s chief executive officer Elyce Arons. The collection features vintage-inspired and colorful handbags.

In one of the campaign images, Brosnahan is photographed holding a square yellow satchel called the “Midge,” named after her character on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” It was released in 2017 before Spade’s death.

The 28-year-old actress has won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in 2018 and two consecutive Golden Globe Awards for Best Actress-Television Series Musical or Comedy. On Sunday, she won a SAG award for female actor in a comedy series. She was also part of the winning team for ensemble in a comedy series.

Maggie Cepis shot the ad campaign that will appear online at francesvalentine.com and on their social channels.