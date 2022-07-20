Kate Upton, Justin Verlander and Daughter Genevieve Take On MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander made their appearance at the MLB All-Star red carpet show a family affair.

On Tuesday night, prior to the 2022 All-Star Game in the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the couple walked on the red carpet with their three-year-old daughter Genevieve at L.A. Live in downtown.

The model wore a white one-sleeved minidress by Ronny Kobo and sandal heels while the Houston Astros pitcher sported a pastel yellow striped suit with a V-neck white T-shirt and white sneakers. Their daughter opted for a yellow sequin dress with a Peter Pan collar paired with blue glitter sandals by Gucci Kids.

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros pose for a photo with their daughter Genevieve during the All-Star Red Carpet Show at L.A. Live. MLB Photos via Getty Images

Verlander was part of the American League team who went up against the National League, with the former winning 3-2 to take its ninth consecutive All-Star Game win.

The Sports Illustrated model and MLB star first started dating in early 2014 before they became engaged in 2016. In November 2017, they wed in a ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, before welcoming Genevieve in 2018.

Justin Verlander, Kate Upton and their daughter Genevieve arrive at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game red carpet show. Getty Images

Verlander is a nine-time MLB All-Star and helped the Houston Astros to their first World Series title in 2017, defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games.

However, the Astros’ victory became highly controversial when an investigation found that the team had been illegally using technology to steal signs from their opponents during their championship season on top of during the following season.