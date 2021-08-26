×
Kate Upton Returns to Lions Model Management

Lions will be working on projects for Upton within and outside of fashion.

Kate Upton Returns to Lions Model
Kate Upton Matt Easton

Kate Upton, the 29-year-old model who jumped to Hollywood talent agency CAA from Lions Model Management last year, has returned to Lions.

Upton gained fame as Rookie of the Year in Sports Illustrated’s 2011 Swimsuit issue, subsequently appearing as the magazine’s cover model in 2012, 2014 and 2017. During her career, she has fronted numerous ad campaigns for such brands as David Yurman, Sam Edelman, Betsey Johnson, Victoria’s Secret, Guess and Bobbi Brown.

A key figure in fashion’s #MeToo movement, in 2018, she went public with her account of being sexually harassed by Guess cofounder Paul Marciano during her first modeling job when she was 18 years old. This led to an internal investigation into several women’s claims and his eventual resignation as executive chairman.

In addition to her active modeling career, Upton has appeared in several movies including “Tower Heist,” “The Other Woman” and “The Layover.”

Earlier this year, WWD reported that Upton launched a beauty line in partnership with Found Active, a wellness, cosmetics and skin care brand. She also developed Strong4Me, a 12-week at-home workout program created alongside her personal trainer Ben Bruno.

“We are very excited to have Kate back at the Lions and looking forward to the possibilities we will create together, in and outside of fashion. We are especially excited about unfolding Kate’s health and wellness advocacy into tangible products that embody her philosophy on self care and mental strength,” said Ali Kavoussi, managing partner at Lions.

 

