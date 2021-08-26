Kate Upton Returns to Lions Model Management

Kate Upton, the 29-year-old model who jumped to Hollywood talent agency CAA from Lions Model Management last year, has returned to Lions.

Upton gained fame as Rookie of the Year in Sports Illustrated’s 2011 Swimsuit issue, subsequently appearing as the magazine’s cover model in 2012, 2014 and 2017. During her career, she has fronted numerous ad campaigns for such brands as David Yurman, Sam Edelman, Betsey Johnson, Victoria’s Secret, Guess and Bobbi Brown.

A key figure in fashion’s #MeToo movement, in 2018, she went public with her account of being sexually harassed by Guess cofounder Paul Marciano during her first modeling job when she was 18 years old. This led to an internal investigation into several women’s claims and his eventual resignation as executive chairman.

In addition to her active modeling career, Upton has appeared in several movies including “Tower Heist,” “The Other Woman” and “The Layover.”

Earlier this year, WWD reported that Upton launched a beauty line in partnership with Found Active, a wellness, cosmetics and skin care brand. She also developed Strong4Me, a 12-week at-home workout program created alongside her personal trainer Ben Bruno.