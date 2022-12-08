Kate Winslet Repeats Badgley Mischka Dress for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Premiere

Kate Winslet arrived on the red carpet for the London premiere of “Avatar: The Way of Water” on Dec. 6, wearing a dress that was a nostalgic moment for her fans.

To celebrate the premiere of her new film, Winslet wore a sleeveless charcoal halter top floor-length gown with sequin leaf detailing on the bodice from Badgley Mischka. The actress set the internet ablaze when her fans recognized the dress as the same one she wore at the 2015 premiere of “The Dressmaker.”

Kate Winslet attends the “Avatar: The Way of Water” world premiere on Dec. 6 in London. Getty Images

Winslet accessorized the throwback moment dress with rings and diamond drop earrings. When Winslet originally wore the dress to “The Dressmaker” premiere, she also opted for diamond earrings. Fans of the dress can even get their hands on it, as it is available to rent or buy for $179 on Renttherunway.com.

For makeup, Winslet went for a more minimal look with a soft pink lip, very light blush, a touch of mascara and light eye shadow. She had her hair done in an updo with the front parted to one side in a wavy intentionally messy style.

Kate Winslet attends the “Avatar: The Way of Water” world premiere on Dec. 6 in London. Getty Images

Winslet is starring in multiple water-related movies. In addition to her role in “Avatar: The Way of Water,” she’s also providing voice-over work for the upcoming film “Naya Legend of the Golden Dolphin.”

In June, Winslet also helped watch brand Longines celebrate its new collaboration with Yvy, which she deemed “the sexiest timepiece ever.” Winslet has been Longines’ “ambassador of excellence” for over a decade. Longines CEO Matthias Breschan said he expects 2022 to be a record year for the brand.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” is a sequel to the 2009 Blockbuster hit “Avatar.” The science fiction film, directed by James Cameron, debuts in theaters on Dec. 16. The sequel stars Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet and Stephen Lang.