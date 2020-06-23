FACETIME: Katherine Langford has been named an international spokesperson of L’Oréal Paris.

The 24-year-old Australian actress shot to fame playing Hannah Baker in the Netflix series “13 Reasons Why” and has also acted in the romantic comedy “Love, Simon” and in the thriller “Knives Out.”

Langford has been vocal about tolerance, gender equality and self-confidence.

L’Oréal Paris said in a statement that she perfectly embodies the brand’s values with her positive attitude, talent and convictions.

Delphine Viguier-Hovasse, global brand president of L’Oréal Paris, called Langford “a role model and a talented and confident young woman using her platform for positive influence. Katherine’s star will only continue to rise.”

“Having always valued empowerment, I can say that I am very grateful to be a part of such an inspiring group of women spokespersons,” said Langford in the statement.

She joins a brand ambassador lineup that also includes Viola Davis, Céline Dion, Liya Kebede, Eva Longoria and Helen Mirren.

Langford will appear in 2021 in the advertising campaign for Casting Crème Gloss.

But before that, in July, she will star in the TV drama series “Cursed,” based on the illustrated novel of that name by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler.