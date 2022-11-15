×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 15, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

The Estée Lauder Cos. to Acquire Tom Ford

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Plans to Open Its First Hotel in Paris

Accessories

Spring 2023 Accessory Trend: Oversize Bags

Kathryn Hahn Dons Black-and-White Ensemble for ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Premiere

The actress selected a look from Carolina Herrera's latest resort collection to celebrate her new movie.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: Kathryn Hahn attends the Premiere of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on November 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Kathryn Hahn attends the premiere of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Nov. 14 in Los Angeles. FilmMagic

Kathryn Hahn arrived on the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of “Glass Onion a Knives Out: Mystery,” wearing a black-and-white ensemble.

In honor of the premiere of her new movie, Hahn wore a white cropped bustier top with balloon sleeves and an attached hood, paired with black high-waisted trousers and a black statement belt by Carolina Herrera. Hahn accessorized the look with a pair of dangling earrings and a ring. She topped it all off with classic black heels.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: Kathryn Hahn attends Premiere Of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on November 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Kathryn Hahn attends the premiere of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Nov. 14 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

The look was part of Carolina Herrera’s resort 2023 collection designed by creative director Wes Gordon. Gordon described the collection as “high-octane glamour” and said he drew inspiration from the French Riviera to inform the designs.

Hahn worked with stylist Jordana Joseph to create her look for the premiere. Joseph has styled Hahn for many public appearances this year, dressing her in brands like AZ Factory, Rodarte and Emilia Wickstead. Joseph has also worked with Jennifer Garner, Sandra Oh and Michelle Yeoh.

For makeup, Hahn went for a minimalist approach with a matte lip, just a hint of blush and eye-popping mascara. Her hair was parted down the middle and done in a wavy style.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: Kathryn Hahn arrives at the Premiere Of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on November 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Kathryn Hahn attends the premiere of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Nov. 14 in Los Angeles. FilmMagic

In addition to her role in the “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” Hahn is also making headlines for her planned Marvel Studios show “Agatha: Coven of Chaos,” set to debut in 2023. The series has announced the casting of actress Aubrey Plaza and actor Joe Locke. The show is a spin-off of the miniseries “Wandavision” that debuted in 2021.

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” debuts in theaters on Nov. 23, before its streaming release on Netflix on Dec. 23. In addition to Hahn, the film stars Daniel Craig, Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, Ethan Hawke and Madelyn Cline. The movie is a sequel to the 2019 film “Knives Out.”

