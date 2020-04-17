Kathy Ireland has teamed with Trunkettes, LLC., a Los Angeles-based women’s swimwear manufacturer to co-brand a designer swimwear collection. The line will be introduced online for summer 2020 with a safari collection, which follows on the release of Ireland’s first novel, “Fashion Jungle.”

Additional themed lines will continue throughout the season.

Kathy Ireland Worldwide struck a deal for at least the next five years. Eventually the line will distributed to stores once they open up, said a company spokeswoman.

Hilary Genga founded Trunkettes in 2008, and its designs have been featured in several editions of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit issue, including one worn by Ashley Graham on the 2016 cover.

“All of us at Kathy Ireland Worldwide are delighted to be working with Hilary and her team,” said Ireland, chairwoman, chief executive officer and chief designer at KIWW. “It’s been a very long time since our company’s involvement in the fashion category of swimwear. Many industry leaders have asked for that brand extension, and their vision did not inspire us.” She said that after meaningful consultations with their KIWW team and long-term partners, they met Genga and decided to do it.

Genga said, “We could not have imagined a more ideal fit for partnership than with Kathy. Her strength, confidence and empowerment of women represent everything the Trunkettes brand stands for.”

The line includes bikinis, one-piece looks and coverups and retails from $60 to $200.

Ireland, a supermodel in the Eighties and Nineties, is best known for appearing in 13 consecutive Sports Illustrated swimsuit issues. In 1993, she founded a brand marketing company, Kathy Ireland Worldwide. Her products range from fashion, fine jewelry, intimate apparel, and skin care to accessories, weddings, home and office.