Katie Holmes, dressed in vivid red, attended her first Fendi show and said she was “putting together” the second film she is directing. Called “Rare Objects,” Holmes is also adapting the screenplay, based on a novel by the same name written by Kathleen Tessaro. “It’s a Thirties piece, set in New York and based on two very strong women,” as things are made more difficult by the Great Depression.

Holmes expects the film to be out in about a year and a half.

The former “Dawson’s Creek” actress made her directorial debut with the 2016 film “All We Had,” in which she also starred, and which debuted that year at the Tribeca Film Festival. Directing is clearly a focus, as she also directed an episode of TV series “The Kennedys” — in which she also starred as Jackie Kennedy.

Holmes was recently in Italy as she celebrated in July the opening of a new store in Capri by Australian sisters Nicky and Simone Zimmermann.