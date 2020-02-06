Thursday night, once again sisters Nicky and Simone Zimmermann marked the beginning of NYFW with an intimate dinner.

“It’s so nice, so many of the girls I’ve known for so long now,” Nicky Zimmermann said of the evening affair at restaurant Don Angie. “It’s quite relaxed, we’re pretty relaxed as a brand. We aren’t uptight.”

The West Village haunt was packed with guests fully decked out in the brand’s flowy dresses, including Katie Holmes, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Tabitha Simmons, Aurora James, Athena Calderone and Danielle Bernstein. Some of whom were overheard talking about their love for Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

“We talk about New York as being our home away from home,” the creative director said, having arrived from her native Australia last week. “I came here 30 years ago and thought I’d landed on the moon. It was New York in the Eighties and I fell in love.”

The designer hits the ground running when she is in town, spending her first days in the city looking in vintage markets for inspirations for collections to come, but she did give a hint at what to expect at her Monday showing, calling it her “Lady Beetle” collection.

“It has a lot color and texture and playfulness,” she said, adding that she was ruminating on ideas of good luck and superstition.

“I really wanted to do a collection that was fun and uplifting,” she explained. “There is a mood in the world right now that I’m not loving.”

The pre-show dinner is “rather low-key,” Zimmermann says, but the real turn-up is after the show.

“It goes a little crazy,” she said of their post-show event for her team. “We start extremely civilized, and then we go crazy, leave and then later have an afterparty. I literally fly home the next day with a hangover.” Zimmermann joked that it’s something she is used to on her 24-hour flight.

The brand has a lot to celebrate — last year they opened boutiques in Capri, Italy; Paris and another in New York on Madison Avenue.

This year, Zimmermann has her sights set on new retail locations in Milan, in the first part of the year, and St. Barts in June and Houston later in the year.

When asked about her retail strategy?

“I pick places I want to travel to,” she said.