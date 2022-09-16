×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: September 16, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

The Show Must Go On: Harris Reed Injects Drama and Glamour Into a City in Mourning

Fashion

Four Days of Fashion, and a Funeral

Fashion

Retailers Say Skin Is in for Spring ’23

Katie Holmes Brings Gothic Glamour to NYFW in Hooded Black Dress at Tom Ford’s Spring 2023 Front Row

The actress attended Tom Ford's spring 2023 runway show in a black hooded dress.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER
Tom Ford RTW Spring 2023
Tom Ford RTW Spring 2023
Tom Ford RTW Spring 2023
Tom Ford RTW Spring 2023
View ALL 46 Photos

Katie Holmes arrived at Tom Ford’s spring 2023 runway NYFW show on Wednesday in a hooded black dress by the designer.

The dress had a wrap effect at the bodice and a floor-length silhouette. Holmes coordinated the dress with the brand’s Padlock T-strap sandals.

The actress worked with stylist Brie Welch to select the look.

Tom Ford and Katie Holmes attend the Tom Ford fashion show on Sept. 14, 2022, during New York Fashion Week. Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Holmes went for a natural beauty look with emphasis on her smokey eye shadow. Her hair was slicked back, with short bangs framing her face. She was also seen sporting a nose ring, giving the look a touch of gothic glamour.

Related Galleries

Holmes is no stranger to celebrating New York Fashion Week, making the rounds to view collections by Ulla Johnson and Alice + Olivia.

Katie Holmes attends the Tom Ford fashion show during Sept. 14, 2022, at New York Fashion Week. Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Earlier this summer, Holmes was busy promoting her latest film “Alone Together,” a romantic comedy about two strangers in bad relationships who meet because they end up sharing the same upstate New York Airbnb. Holmes debuted the film during the Tribeca Film Festival in June.

New York Fashion Week ran from Sept. 9 to 14, showcasing spring 2023 collections. The New York runway shows concluded on Wednesday, with Ford’s show.

Katie Holmes Brings Gothic Glamour to

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Katie Holmes Brings Gothic Glamour to

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Katie Holmes Brings Gothic Glamour to

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Katie Holmes Brings Gothic Glamour to

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Katie Holmes Brings Gothic Glamour to

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Katie Holmes Brings Gothic Glamour to

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Katie Holmes Brings Gothic Glamour to

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Katie Holmes Brings Gothic Glamour to

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Katie Holmes Brings Gothic Glamour to

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Katie Holmes Brings Gothic Glamour to

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Katie Holmes Brings Gothic Glamour to

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Katie Holmes Brings Gothic Glamour to

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Katie Holmes Brings Gothic Glamour to

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Katie Holmes Brings Gothic Glamour to

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Katie Holmes Brings Gothic Glamour to

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Katie Holmes Brings Gothic Glamour to

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Katie Holmes Brings Gothic Glamour to

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Katie Holmes Brings Gothic Glamour to

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Katie Holmes Brings Gothic Glamour to

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Katie Holmes Brings Gothic Glamour to

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Katie Holmes Brings Gothic Glamour to

Hot Summer Bags

Katie Holmes Brings Gothic Glamour to

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Katie Holmes Brings Gothic Glamour to

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Katie Holmes Brings Gothic Glamour to

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Katie Holmes Brings Gothic Glamour to

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Katie Holmes Brings Gothic Glamour to

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Katie Holmes Brings Gothic Glamour to

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Katie Holmes Brings Gothic Glamour to

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Katie Holmes Brings Gothic Glamour to

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Katie Holmes Brings Gothic Glamour to

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Katie Holmes Brings Gothic Glamour to

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Katie Holmes Brings Gothic Glamour to

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Katie Holmes Brings Gothic Glamour to

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Katie Holmes Brings Gothic Glamour to

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Katie Holmes Brings Gothic Glamour to

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Katie Holmes Brings Gothic Glamour to

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Katie Holmes Brings Gothic Glamour to

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Katie Holmes Brings Gothic Glamour to

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Katie Holmes Brings Gothic Glamour to

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Katie Holmes Brings Gothic Glamour to

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Katie Holmes Brings Gothic Glamour to

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Katie Holmes Brings Gothic Glamour to

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Katie Holmes Brings Gothic Glamour to

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Katie Holmes Brings Gothic Glamour to

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Katie Holmes Brings Gothic Glamour to

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Katie Holmes Brings Gothic Glamour to

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad