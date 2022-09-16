Katie Holmes Brings Gothic Glamour to NYFW in Hooded Black Dress at Tom Ford’s Spring 2023 Front Row

Katie Holmes arrived at Tom Ford’s spring 2023 runway NYFW show on Wednesday in a hooded black dress by the designer.

The dress had a wrap effect at the bodice and a floor-length silhouette. Holmes coordinated the dress with the brand’s Padlock T-strap sandals.

The actress worked with stylist Brie Welch to select the look.

Tom Ford and Katie Holmes attend the Tom Ford fashion show on Sept. 14, 2022, during New York Fashion Week. Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Holmes went for a natural beauty look with emphasis on her smokey eye shadow. Her hair was slicked back, with short bangs framing her face. She was also seen sporting a nose ring, giving the look a touch of gothic glamour.

Holmes is no stranger to celebrating New York Fashion Week, making the rounds to view collections by Ulla Johnson and Alice + Olivia.

Katie Holmes attends the Tom Ford fashion show during Sept. 14, 2022, at New York Fashion Week. Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Earlier this summer, Holmes was busy promoting her latest film “Alone Together,” a romantic comedy about two strangers in bad relationships who meet because they end up sharing the same upstate New York Airbnb. Holmes debuted the film during the Tribeca Film Festival in June.

New York Fashion Week ran from Sept. 9 to 14, showcasing spring 2023 collections. The New York runway shows concluded on Wednesday, with Ford’s show.