×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: September 21, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Filippo Grazioli on Light and Transparencies at Missoni

Business

Milan Fashion Week Kicks Off as Italy Faces Elections and Higher Costs, but Executives Praise Industry’s Resilience

Fashion

How Act N.1’s Galib Gassanoff and Luca Lin Gear Up for a Valentino-endorsed Show

Katie Holmes Attends Tribeca and Chanel’s Women’s Filmmaker Program Annual Luncheon 

The actress joined a star-studded group at the celebration including Alexandra Sipp, Christy Turlington Burns, Dianna Agron and others.

Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Katie Holmes was one of the many celebrities who attended Tribeca and Chanel’s annual Women’s Filmmaker Program luncheon. 

The actress attended the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program luncheon on Tuesday at Locanda Verde in New York City wearing a look from the design house. Holmes’ look was a knitted, floral pattern cashmere cardigan paired with oversize, high-waisted jeans from the Chanel fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. She paired the look with a small silver Chanel crossbody bag and Chanel heels. 

Holmes was among the many celebrities who attended the luncheon. She was joined by the likes of Christy Turlington Burns, Alexandra Shipp, Dianna Agron, Zosia Mamet, Sydney Chandler, Cazzie David, Grace Gummer and many others. 

Related Galleries

Katie Holmes, wearing Chanel, attends Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program Luncheon at Locanda Verde on Sept. 20 in New York City. WireImage

The annual luncheon marks the start of the three-day workshop presented by Tribeca and Chanel that discovers 10 emerging female filmmakers and offers them mentorship, education and an award of $100,000 in funding for film projects. 

The Chanel luncheon is Holmes’ latest standout fashion moment this year. Earlier this summer she attended the Tribeca Film Festival, where she debuted her latest film, “Alone Together,” wearing a crochet set from Chloé. She later made an appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” to promote the film, also wearing a two-piece look from Chloé.

In July, Holmes attended the opening of fashion designer Christian Siriano’s Connecticut store, called The Collective West, wearing a white shirtdress. 

Katie Holmes at Tribeca, Chanel’s Women’s

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Katie Holmes at Tribeca, Chanel’s Women’s

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Katie Holmes at Tribeca, Chanel’s Women’s

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Katie Holmes at Tribeca, Chanel’s Women’s

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Katie Holmes at Tribeca, Chanel’s Women’s

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Katie Holmes at Tribeca, Chanel’s Women’s

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Katie Holmes at Tribeca, Chanel’s Women’s

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Katie Holmes at Tribeca, Chanel’s Women’s

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Katie Holmes at Tribeca, Chanel’s Women’s

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Katie Holmes at Tribeca, Chanel’s Women’s

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Katie Holmes at Tribeca, Chanel’s Women’s

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Katie Holmes at Tribeca, Chanel’s Women’s

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Katie Holmes at Tribeca, Chanel’s Women’s

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Katie Holmes at Tribeca, Chanel’s Women’s

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Katie Holmes at Tribeca, Chanel’s Women’s

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Katie Holmes at Tribeca, Chanel’s Women’s

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Katie Holmes at Tribeca, Chanel’s Women’s

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Katie Holmes at Tribeca, Chanel’s Women’s

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Katie Holmes at Tribeca, Chanel’s Women’s

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Katie Holmes at Tribeca, Chanel’s Women’s

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Katie Holmes at Tribeca, Chanel’s Women’s

Hot Summer Bags

Katie Holmes at Tribeca, Chanel’s Women’s

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Katie Holmes at Tribeca, Chanel’s Women’s

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Katie Holmes at Tribeca, Chanel’s Women’s

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Katie Holmes at Tribeca, Chanel’s Women’s

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Katie Holmes at Tribeca, Chanel’s Women’s

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Katie Holmes at Tribeca, Chanel’s Women’s

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Katie Holmes at Tribeca, Chanel’s Women’s

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Katie Holmes at Tribeca, Chanel’s Women’s

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Katie Holmes at Tribeca, Chanel’s Women’s

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Katie Holmes at Tribeca, Chanel’s Women’s

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Katie Holmes at Tribeca, Chanel’s Women’s

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Katie Holmes at Tribeca, Chanel’s Women’s

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Katie Holmes at Tribeca, Chanel’s Women’s

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Katie Holmes at Tribeca, Chanel’s Women’s

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Katie Holmes at Tribeca, Chanel’s Women’s

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Katie Holmes at Tribeca, Chanel’s Women’s

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Katie Holmes at Tribeca, Chanel’s Women’s

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Katie Holmes at Tribeca, Chanel’s Women’s

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Katie Holmes at Tribeca, Chanel’s Women’s

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Katie Holmes at Tribeca, Chanel’s Women’s

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Katie Holmes at Tribeca, Chanel’s Women’s

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Katie Holmes at Tribeca, Chanel’s Women’s

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Katie Holmes at Tribeca, Chanel’s Women’s

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Katie Holmes at Tribeca, Chanel’s Women’s

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Katie Holmes at Tribeca, Chanel’s Women’s

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad