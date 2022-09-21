Katie Holmes Attends Tribeca and Chanel’s Women’s Filmmaker Program Annual Luncheon 

Katie Holmes was one of the many celebrities who attended Tribeca and Chanel’s annual Women’s Filmmaker Program luncheon.

The actress attended the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program luncheon on Tuesday at Locanda Verde in New York City wearing a look from the design house. Holmes’ look was a knitted, floral pattern cashmere cardigan paired with oversize, high-waisted jeans from the Chanel fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. She paired the look with a small silver Chanel crossbody bag and Chanel heels.

Holmes was among the many celebrities who attended the luncheon. She was joined by the likes of Christy Turlington Burns, Alexandra Shipp, Dianna Agron, Zosia Mamet, Sydney Chandler, Cazzie David, Grace Gummer and many others.

Katie Holmes, wearing Chanel, attends Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program Luncheon at Locanda Verde on Sept. 20 in New York City. WireImage

The annual luncheon marks the start of the three-day workshop presented by Tribeca and Chanel that discovers 10 emerging female filmmakers and offers them mentorship, education and an award of $100,000 in funding for film projects.

The Chanel luncheon is Holmes’ latest standout fashion moment this year. Earlier this summer she attended the Tribeca Film Festival, where she debuted her latest film, “Alone Together,” wearing a crochet set from Chloé. She later made an appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” to promote the film, also wearing a two-piece look from Chloé.

In July, Holmes attended the opening of fashion designer Christian Siriano’s Connecticut store, called The Collective West, wearing a white shirtdress.