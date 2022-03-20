Katie Sturino Teams With Amazon’s The Drop for Size-inclusive Fashion Collection

Katie Sturino and Amazon are joining forces for the most size-inclusive collection to come from the e-commerce giant’s fashion category.

The Megababe founder and influencer is teaming with Amazon’s The Drop — the company’s fashion arm that offers limited-edition collections with celebrities, influencers and brands — for an eight-piece spring fashion collection that is the most size-inclusive range ever carried on The Drop. Sizes for the apparel collection range from XXS to 5X.

“Amazon brings something really unique to the plus-size space,” Sturino said. “First of all, they offer plus-size clothing already and have for a while. They also have the ability to offer trendy, affordable and fashionable items for plus-size women. I think that’s something unique and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Sturino was inspired by the Milanese woman for the spring collection, looking to bright reds, yellows and pinks in an array of chic, yet comfortable styles.

The collection includes pieces like a red jumpsuit, a pink and red checkered caftan, a casual red blazer and matching trousers, a yellow and white caftan and other pieces.

Katie Sturino for Amazon’s The Drop. Courtesy of Amazon

“I wanted bright colors because I know that’s how I feel most confident and comfortable when I’m wearing something, especially just a single tonal look” she said. “I wanted pieces that were going to allow women to style them with their wardrobe that they already have or they can buy the full look.”

Sturino explained the caftans are her favorite pieces from the collection as they’re a comfortable option to wear daily, but that she also loves the separates, like the red blazer and yellow trousers, because they can be matched with other pieces in her wardrobe.

“Even though it may sound intimidating to wear a red jumpsuit, the whole point of my platform is that everyone should have fun with fashion and express themselves,” Sturino said. “This collection makes it easy for women of any size to do that.”

Sturino has become an influential player in the fashion industry over the years, growing her social media following to roughly 683,000 Instagram followers with her fashion series like #MakeMySize, which encourages popular fashion brands to be more size inclusive, and #SuperSizeTheLook, where she recreates looks seen on celebrities, models and influencers.

She also launched her beauty brand Megababe in 2017 to address body-discomfort issues that were rarely addressed in the beauty industry, like thigh chafing or body sweat. The brand has since grown to offer other personal care products and is now sold at Target.

The Drop x Katie Sturino collection will be available to shop starting March 22 on Amazon’s The Drop website. All pieces retail for under $100.

Katie Sturino for Amazon’s The Drop. Courtesy of Amazon

READ MORE HERE:

Katie Sturino Gets Real About Fashion and Size in “Body Talk’ Book

Kate Hudson Talks Starring in Stuart Weitzman’s Spring Campaign With Mom Goldie Hawn

Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores Ireland Talk Four Years of Summer Fridays