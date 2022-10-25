Katy Perry Collaborates With About You on an Apparel Collection Inspired by Her Own Style

Katy Perry and Hamburg, Germany-based online retailer About You have come together for a capsule collection. The collaborative 81-piece line will release on Nov. 2 and feature apparel and accessories, including blouses, turtlenecks, dresses, coats and more.

The collection will arrive in a medley of neutral and vibrant colorways and incorporate eco-friendly textiles and materials, such as water-based PU and plant-based leather. Each piece reflects an aspect of Perry’s looks through its cutout compositions, zippered pencil skirts, semitransparent fabrics and embellishments.

In a statement, Perry shared that the styles are inspired by her lifestyle and that she complements the looks with her footwear brand. “When I design anything — whether it’s clothes or shoes — I always think, ‘Would I wear this myself?'”

Katy Perry wearing About You x Katy Perry Draped Bustier Top and Leather Tapered Pants.

In accompanying imagery, the “Roar” songstress models some of the collection’s regalia in a ’60s-inspired campaign at the Pink Motel in Los Angeles, California. Styles featured include its Leather Icon dress in the shade Cognac, the rhinestone-embellished Iridescent Strap Dress, the cheetah-print Gepard Bodycon dress and the Draped Bustier Top and Leather Tapered Pants.

“We are delighted to have an international superstar and entertainer working with us,” said Sofia Hagemeier, team lead for exclusive cooperations at About You. “Katy is very involved in every step along the way beginning with the product development up until the creative concept and the final campaign. It’s all 100 percent Katy.”