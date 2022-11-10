×
Katy Perry Does Diamonds and Denim With Dramatic Bow Detail for CMA Awards 2022 Red Carpet

The singer performed her duet "Where We Started" with country music star Thomas Rhett at the ceremony.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Katy Perry attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Katy Perry attends the 56th annual CMA Awards on Nov. 9 in Nashville, Tennessee. Getty Images

Katy Perry arrived on the red carpet for the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 9 in an all-denim look.

To honor excellence in country music, Perry wore a denim corset top with a V-cut at the bust and a pair of matching denim pants with an oversize bow and a frayed hemline. The look was from Marques Almeida’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Katy Perry attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Katy Perry attends the 56th annual CMA Awards on Nov. 9 in Nashville, Tennessee. Getty Images

She accessorized the look with a Mikimoto pearl and diamond-encrusted choker, a diamond ring from Rahminov and diamond drop earrings. She rounded out the look with bedazzled pointed-toe heels.

For the outfit, Perry worked with stylist Tatiana Waterford, who is responsible for some of Perry’s other denim-clad looks, including the denim jacket and pants from Acne Studios she wore at the 2020 American Music Awards.

Makeup artist Michael Anthony gave her a glossy pink lip, a hint of blush and heavy mascara. Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero parted her raven tresses down the center with subtle waves.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Katy Perry attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Katy Perry attends the 56th annual CMA Awards on Nov. 9 in Nashville, Tennessee. Getty Images

Perry dipped her toes into country music this year when she collaborated with Thomas Rhett for the duet “Where We Started.” The song is the title track to Rhett’s sixth studio album. She took to the stage at Wednesday night’s award ceremony to perform the song live with Rhett.

Perry is also set to return as a judge on “American Idol” for the show next year in spring.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Katy Perry attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Katy Perry attends the 56th annual CMA Awards on Nov. 9 in Nashville, Tennessee. Getty Images

The 56th annual CMA Awards was broadcast live on Wednesday on ABC and was available for streaming on Hulu. This year’s event was hosted by country music star Luke Bryan and former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning. The annual event honors country music in categories ranging from New Artist of the Year to Entertainer of the Year.

