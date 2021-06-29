NOT JUST ORDINARY PEOPLE: Katy Perry and John Legend are headed to Capri.

The two music stars will be performing at LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF charity gala to be hosted at the island’s historic Certosa di San Giacomo location on July 31.

But they won’t be the only A-list guests expected to attend the fourth iteration of the event, which is aimed at raising funds to support UNICEF projects across the world.

Vanessa Hudgens, Heidi Klum, Natasha Poly, Jon Kortajarena, Cindy Bruna, Jasmine Sanders, Mariacarla Boscono, Maria Bakalova, Frida Aasen, Lais Ribeiro and Karolína Kurková are among the personalities said to be joining the soirée. A cocktail and seated dinner will be followed by a live auction of luxury items and experiences led by Harry Dalmeny, Sotheby’s chairman, U.K. and Ireland.

Items that will go up for sale include Steve McQueen’s 1961 Cooper Formula Junior race car, a rare “Astronomia” watch by Jacob & Co, as well as a selection of artworks by Andy Warhol, Alex Israel and Richard Orlinski, among others.

The Florence-based luxury retailer’s chief executive officer Andrea Panconesi will be the host of the night flanked by UNICEF Italia’s general director Paolo Rozera and UNICEF fundraising chairman Tommaso Chiabra.

“Over the years, our partnership with UNICEF has always been centered around the common goal of helping vulnerable children. The global challenges of the past year have strengthened our commitment to this,” Panconesi said. “As a company, we must raise awareness on the extent of these social problems, trying to generate a positive impact.”

“A year ago, at the 2020 Gala, we were in the middle of the pandemic and our goal was to protect all children from the effects of COVID-19,” recalled Rozera, underscoring the work done over the part 12 months, including the launch of the COVAX project aimed at distributing two billion doses of vaccines in low- and middle-income countries.

The LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF event helped raising 8 million euros across its three editions so far, the first two of which were hosted in Sardinia before the event moved to Capri.

This year, part of the retailer’s contribution will be additionally destined to support the restoration work of Capri’s Certosa location with the goal to preserve the local institution.

The venue also appears in a seven-minute video LuisaViaRoma produced to further promote Capri, its natural landscape and local excellencies. Landmark spots featured in the short movie range from the iconic Faraglioni sea stacks and the central “Piazzetta” square to the Villa Malaparte and Villa San Michele mansions.

In addition, the video shows a range of local personalities describing what Capri represents to them. These include taxi drivers, barbers, seamstresses, artisans, the owners of the famed “Da Paolino” and “Aurora” restaurants as well as entrepreneurs such as Maria Elena Aprea, creative director and owner of the Chantecler jewelry brand and Silvio Ruocco, CEO and owner of beauty label Carthusia.

The gala might not be the only key event in LuisaViaRoma’s summer agenda, as rumors are swirling around the retailer getting an investment by Style Capital, which already has stakes in the MSGM, Re/Done, Zimmermann and Forte_Forte brands.