Katy Perry, Kate Middleton Generated the Highest Media Value From King Charles III’s Coronation

U.S. First Lady Jill Biden’s powder blue Ralph Lauren set generated $1 million in media value.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Katy Perry poses for a photograph following the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: U.S. first lady Jill Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Dan Charity - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife of Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Akshata Murty arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen alongside him, and be known as Queen Camilla after the ceremony. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Dame Emma Thompson departs Westminster Abbey after the Coronation service of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Pippa Middleton departs the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
LONDON — King Charles III’s coronation numbers are in.

According to reports from WeArisma, an influence analytics company, Katy Perry and Kate Middleton took the spot for the most influential moments during the coronation.

Perry’s lilac Vivienne Westwood outfit generated a media value of $4.7 million, while Middleton’s Alexander McQueen gown had an engagement value of $349,700 based on an image from Time magazine’s Instagram.

Princess Charlotte and Catherine, Princess of Wales during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6 in London.
Princess Charlotte and Catherine, Princess of Wales, during the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6 in London. Getty Images

First Lady Jill Biden’s powder blue Ralph Lauren set was another highlight with a $1 million media value.

“British fashion and accessories have been highlighted to a global audience. For British fashion brands this presented a unique opportunity to increase visibility and reputation by aligning themselves with this prestigious historical event,” said Jenny Tsai, founder and chief executive officer of WeArisma.

Westwood, McQueen, Lauren, Jess Collett and Emilia Wickstead were in the top five list for the highest media value.

Suzannah London, Claire Mischevani and Jess Collett ranked the highest in the engagement rate category.

In the mentions category, McQueen, Collett and Westwood were top three.

Middleton’s long white gown was embroidered with flowers symbolizing the four countries that make up Great Britain. She also wore the ceremonial dress uniform of the Welsh Guards.

Her ensemble nodded to Lee Alexander McQueen’s past designs, and in particular the fall 2008 show, “The Girl Who Lived in the Tree.” Like those models, the princess wore red, white and blue, and a headdress like a warrior queen.

The king had requested that the women do not wear tiaras for the occasion.

Instead of a tiara, she opted for a structured floral headpiece made from silver bullion, crystals and silver threads. The piece was made by the milliner Jess Collett in collaboration with Alexander McQueen.

The princess’ decision to commission a headpiece signaled her seniority within the royal family.

