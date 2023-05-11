Katy Perry, Kate Middleton Generated the Highest Media Value From King Charles III’s Coronation

LONDON — King Charles III’s coronation numbers are in.

According to reports from WeArisma, an influence analytics company, Katy Perry and Kate Middleton took the spot for the most influential moments during the coronation.

Perry’s lilac Vivienne Westwood outfit generated a media value of $4.7 million, while Middleton’s Alexander McQueen gown had an engagement value of $349,700 based on an image from Time magazine’s Instagram.

Princess Charlotte and Catherine, Princess of Wales, during the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6 in London. Getty Images

First Lady Jill Biden’s powder blue Ralph Lauren set was another highlight with a $1 million media value.

“British fashion and accessories have been highlighted to a global audience. For British fashion brands this presented a unique opportunity to increase visibility and reputation by aligning themselves with this prestigious historical event,” said Jenny Tsai, founder and chief executive officer of WeArisma.

Westwood, McQueen, Lauren, Jess Collett and Emilia Wickstead were in the top five list for the highest media value.

Suzannah London, Claire Mischevani and Jess Collett ranked the highest in the engagement rate category.

In the mentions category, McQueen, Collett and Westwood were top three.

Middleton’s long white gown was embroidered with flowers symbolizing the four countries that make up Great Britain. She also wore the ceremonial dress uniform of the Welsh Guards.

Her ensemble nodded to Lee Alexander McQueen’s past designs, and in particular the fall 2008 show, “The Girl Who Lived in the Tree.” Like those models, the princess wore red, white and blue, and a headdress like a warrior queen.

The king had requested that the women do not wear tiaras for the occasion.

Instead of a tiara, she opted for a structured floral headpiece made from silver bullion, crystals and silver threads. The piece was made by the milliner Jess Collett in collaboration with Alexander McQueen.

The princess’ decision to commission a headpiece signaled her seniority within the royal family.