Katy Perry Creates Bejweled Mushroom Bag With Judith Leiber

Katy Perry has a thing for mushrooms.

The singer, whose Las Vegas residency show, “Play,” finds her surrounded by dancing mushrooms in one vignette, has now partnered with Judith Leiber Couture on a limited-edition mushroom minaudière — or a bejeweled handbag to those who didn’t take French in high school.

The wearable art piece was designed in collaboration with Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, who co-owns the brand, along with Authentic Brands Group and Jana Matheson, Judith Leiber’s chief creative officer.

The minaudière is created from more than 10,000 handset crystals in shades of bright red siam blended with scarlet and Bordeaux. The stem is shaded in a gradient range of crystals in light gold with opal accents. The cap features flat back pearls in multiple sizes designed to create texture and dimension. The interior is lined with metallic leather.

Each piece is hand-painted with a polished brass frame and a removable shoulder chain that includes the Katy Perry Play medallion.

The Judith Leiber Couture x Katy Perry minaudière will retail for $6,195 and be sold on the brand’s website and in its store at Resorts World Las Vegas, which is hosting her show. It will also be offered at select luxury specialty stores beginning for fall.

“I’m delighted to unveil this collaboration with Judith Leiber Couture for my show, ‘Play,’” Perry said. “I’ve had an affinity for these dazzling minaudières from the moment that I could afford one. This exclusive piece is the ultimate memorabilia for ‘Play.’”

Perry, who is known for her playful fashion choices, has worn Judith Leiber in the past including a hamburger clutch that complemented the giant hamburger dress that she donned at the Met Gala in 2019, and a crystal-encrusted football clutch she wore to the NFL Honors last year.

“Similar to Judith Leiber, Katy is known for creating wearable art with her iconic looks,” Ocleppo Hilfiger said. “Her one-of-a-kind personality and creative vision were essential to the design of this special piece. We are excited to introduce this new minaudière, which is as unique and vibrant as Katy is.”

“This adorable mushroom was inspired directly by Katy’s ‘Play’ residency,” Matheson added. “Her confidence and impeccable sense of style make her the perfect collaborator for the Judith Leiber brand. She is the supreme representation of the fun and fearless collectors that love the Judith Leiber Couture brand.”

Judith Leiber is available in 105 points of sale across North America, Europe and the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

Perry has sold more than 57 million albums and has racked up 65 billion streams. She is one of only five artists to have topped 100 million certified units with their digital singles. Her Vegas residency kicked off at the end of 2021 and runs through October of this year.