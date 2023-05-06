Best Dressed Guests at the Coronation of King Charles III

LONDON – Guests opted for colorful, yet subtle, attire for King Charles III’s coronation at Westminster Abbey on Saturday morning.
Yet, of the 2,200 attendees, only a handful of them managed to capture media attention in a room full of bejeweled royals, celebrities and world leaders.
Katy Perry made waves as soon as she arrived at the ceremony with Edward Enninful, who was dressed in a bespoke Huntsman morning suit.
The American singer, who will be performing at the coronation concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday evening, wore a lilac Vivienne Westwood ensemble and hat, and a pearl necklace with an orb pendant. After the coronation, she was surrounded by fellow guests asking for a selfie with her.
Pippa Middleton, the younger sister of the Princess of Wales, picked an elegant coat dress in pastel yellow by Claire Mischevani, a Shrewsbury-based British brand. She paired it with a matching hat.
Akshata Murty, wife of Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, also wore a creation by Mischevani. Her flower-embossed, baby blue dress had with puff shoulders, and a soft A-line silhouette. It retails online at 945 pounds. She completed her look with a black hat, clutch, and heels.
Fashion entrepreneur Samantha Cameron, wife of former prime minister David Cameron, wore a flowy red floral dress from her own brand Cefinn, and a red hat by Jess Collett Milliner. Carrie Johnson, wife of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, went for blue. She wore a dotted dress from Claudie Pierlot and a navy coat on top.
Brigitte Macron, who attended the event with her husband, French president Emmanuel Macron, brought a bit of Parisian chic to the coronation. She wore a pastel pink midi dress and a matching, military-inspired coat by Louis Vuitton.
Emma Thompson offered – arguably – one of the most fun and bold looks of the day, which was vastly different from most of the other ladylike, pastel numbers.
The Oscar-winning actress wore a rose print long coat by Emilia Wickstead, with a silver bag and a pair of heels all by Rover Vivier. She decorated the coat with her Dame Commander of the Most Excellent Order badge, which she received in 2018 at Buckingham Palace.