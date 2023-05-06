×
Friday's Digital Daily: May 5, 2023

Best Dressed Guests at the Coronation of King Charles III

Katy Perry, Pippa Middleton, Samantha Cameron, Brigitte Macron, and Emma Thompson stood out from the crowd.

Emma Thompson, Pippa Middleton, Katy Perry, Brigitte Macron, Samantha Cameron attend King Charles III coronation.
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: U.S. first lady Jill Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Dan Charity - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife of Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Akshata Murty arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen alongside him, and be known as Queen Camilla after the ceremony. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Dame Emma Thompson departs Westminster Abbey after the Coronation service of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Pippa Middleton departs the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
LONDON – Guests opted for colorful, yet subtle, attire for King Charles III’s coronation at Westminster Abbey on Saturday morning.

Yet, of the 2,200 attendees, only a handful of them managed to capture media attention in a room full of bejeweled royals, celebrities and world leaders.

Katy Perry departs the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England.
Katy Perry departs the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Katy Perry made waves as soon as she arrived at the ceremony with Edward Enninful, who was dressed in a bespoke Huntsman morning suit.

The American singer, who will be performing at the coronation concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday evening, wore a lilac Vivienne Westwood ensemble and hat, and a pearl necklace with an orb pendant. After the coronation, she was surrounded by fellow guests asking for a selfie with her.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Pippa Middleton departs the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Pippa Middleton departs the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. Getty Images

Pippa Middleton, the younger sister of the Princess of Wales, picked an elegant coat dress in pastel yellow by Claire Mischevani, a Shrewsbury-based British brand. She paired it with a matching hat.

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife of Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Akshata Murty arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023.
Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife of Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Akshata Murty arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023. AFP via Getty Images

Akshata Murty, wife of Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, also wore a creation by Mischevani. Her flower-embossed, baby blue dress had with puff shoulders, and a soft A-line silhouette. It retails online at 945 pounds. She completed her look with a black hat, clutch, and heels.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Samantha Cameron and Former PM David Cameron depart the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
Samantha Cameron and Former British prime minister David Cameron leave the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London. Getty Images
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and and Carrie Johnson arrive ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England.
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Johnson arrive ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. Getty Images

Fashion entrepreneur Samantha Cameron, wife of former prime minister David Cameron, wore a flowy red floral dress from her own brand Cefinn, and a red hat by Jess Collett Milliner. Carrie Johnson, wife of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, went for blue. She wore a dotted dress from Claudie Pierlot and a navy coat on top.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron arrive to take their seats ahead o
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron arrive to take their seats ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. Getty Images

Brigitte Macron, who attended the event with her husband, French president Emmanuel Macron, brought a bit of Parisian chic to the coronation. She wore a pastel pink midi dress and a matching, military-inspired coat by Louis Vuitton.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Dame Emma Thompson departs Westminster Abbey after the Coronation service of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
Emma Thompson departs Westminster Abbey after the Coronation service of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. Getty Images

Emma Thompson offered – arguably – one of the most fun and bold looks of the day, which was vastly different from most of the other ladylike, pastel numbers.

The Oscar-winning actress wore a rose print long coat by Emilia Wickstead, with a silver bag and a pair of heels all by Rover Vivier. She decorated the coat with her Dame Commander of the Most Excellent Order badge, which she received in 2018 at Buckingham Palace.

