Katy Perry Relaunches Shoe Line With Spring Collection

Katy Perry is doubling down on the shoe category with her latest spring collection.

The Grammy-nominated musician is releasing her new footwear collection on Tuesday as part of the relaunch of her Katy Perry Collections brand. This is the first collection Perry has released since retaining ownership of the label she first launched in 2017 with Global Brands Group.

“I had the opportunity to either let my brand kind of slowly fade away into nothingness, or take on the challenge and bet on myself, as I do most of the time, and just up my game and really mean what I say when I say I want to be that boss ass b—h,” Perry said during a Zoom interview.

Perry’s new spring collection is made up of 19 styles split between two themes: floral and beach. The collection includes styles like platform heels, kitten heels, loafers, sandals, sneakers and wedges in patterns like gingham and floral and materials like vegan leather, PVC and canvas. The collection will be available on the brand’s new website, as well as online at Nordstrom, Macy’s and Belk.

“I’m excited because [spring] is my favorite season when everything starts to come back to life and we thaw out,” she said. “I am a product of the sun and I am a California girl. I want to get that pedicure and I want to let my feet breathe and look cute in gingham and pastels. Anything Easter-themed is my vibe.”

Katy Perry models styles from her spring collection. Courtesy of Christine Hahn

The singer noted her favorite style in the collection is a kitten heel sandal with a gold seashell ornament as the heel and a three strap gingham-patterned sandal that she described as “very cottage core.” Other styles include PVC fisherman-style sandals that come in pink, chartreuse and black, a beaded floral anklet style sandal and platform sandals that come in seven colorways.

Perry stated the PVC jelly sandals are also a special style in the collection, as many of the styles are scented to reflect the ornament placed on the shoe, such as a banana or an orange.

She explained that while her own style has evolved since she came into the spotlight over a decade ago, the spring collection is a reflection of her playful personality.

“My own style has evolved since 2008 in that, for me, I still want to have fun and humor is a big part of my personality, especially when I am in the public eye,” she said. “I like being able to be sophisticated and elevated, while still being playful. That’s really my vibe.”

Perry first launched her shoe brand with the intention of offering quirky, unique styles at an affordable price. She intends to focus on that mission with the relaunch starting with this spring collection, which is priced at $39 to $129. Her goal is to continue growing the brand with new collections and possibly expanding to kid’s offerings and handbags. She’d also like to continue the brand’s sustainability efforts by incorporating more eco-friendly materials in the footwear.

“They are elevated personality pieces at a really great price point that you can’t find all the time,” Perry concluded. “You can get some classics out there at a good price point, but something that has a real quirky sense of humor or is playful, usually you’re having to spend between $450 to $750. My fans can’t always splurge like that. I’m super mindful of them and I’m reminded of where I was when I was in my 20s financially, so I want to honor that while still being able to offer the customer something really quality and really fun.”

Katy Perry models styles from her spring collection. Courtesy of Christine Hahn

READ MORE HERE:

H.E.R. Talks Leveraging Her Background for Loungewear Collection

EXCLUSIVE: Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James Expands Accessories Offerings

Kendall Jenner Helps Alo Yoga Launch Embody Collection