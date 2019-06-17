The Met Gala may have been a month ago, but Katy Perry is still keeping up the camp theme.

Perry made headlines at the gala for two kitschy looks, the first as a chandelier and the second as a hamburger, both designed by Jeremy Scott for Moschino. The singer is now bringing back the latter look, joining Taylor Swift — who is dressed as French fries — in Swift’s new music video for, “You Need to Calm Down,” released Monday. The video, a reconciliation between the two pop stars, comes after the two had a very public feud for the last few years. Perry hinted that the fight is over, posting an image from the video on her Instagram with the caption, “this meal is beef-free.”

The singers end the video by embracing, which Swift shares a picture of on her Instagram with the caption, “a happy meal.”

The music video features other famous stars, including Ryan Reynolds, Ellen DeGeneres, Billy Porter, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and the stars of Netflix’s “Queer Eye,” among others. The release of Swift’s video comes after she revealed the album art for her upcoming album, “Lover,” and announced she is teaming with Stella McCartney for a fashion line.

