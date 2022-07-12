×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: July 12, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Valentino Couture Fall 2022

Men's

Opening Ceremony Taps Luar for Capsule Tied to 20th Anniversary

Fashion

Diesel’s Spring 2023 Show to Be Open to the Public

Katy Perry to Speak at Upcoming Project Show in Vegas

The singer will be in town to promote her latest women's footwear collection.

Katy Perry Spring 2022 Shoe Collection
Katy Perry models styles from her spring collection. Courtesy of Christine Hahn

Katy Perry will be the keynote speaker at the Project show in Las Vegas next month.

The singer, whose Katy Perry Collections line will be showcased at the show, will share her perspective on entrepreneurship, design and creative inspiration on Aug. 9 at 9 a.m. on the N:OW stage at Project in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. She will then visit her booth at the show to unveil her latest women’s footwear collection.

The Grammy-nominated musician relaunched her Katy Perry Collections brand for spring, the first since retaining ownership of the label she first launched in 2017 with Global Brands Group.

In addition to Perry, the upcoming show in Vegas will feature Kristin Cavallari, the actress and entrepreneur, who will speak with Rachel McCord, host and founder of the McCord List, about building a successful brand and life as a “mompreneur” in a session called “Uncommon Advice.” That session will take place on Aug. 9 at 1 p.m. at MAGIC in the West Hall of the LVCC.

Related Galleries

The day before, Lala Kent, a social media star, actress and writer, will tackle the topic of social media trends for 2023 and offer tips on how to scale a business and brand by engaging celebrities to transform marketing efforts and employing engaging social media campaigns. That session will be 1 p.m. at MAGIC in the West Hall.

“It’s not often you have the opportunity to learn from Katy Perry, Kristin Cavallari and Lala Kent, three remarkable women leading various corners of the fashion industry, combined with a robust lineup of brands and premium denim from Levi’s, Hudson Jeans, and Joe’s Jeans,” said Kelly Helfman, president of Informa Markets Fashion, which owns Project and MAGIC. “In addition to highlighting emergent brands, paired with respected and established brands, our upcoming event brings attention to the circular fashion landscape, from seed to shelf and everything in between — a true representation of today’s fashion ecosystem.”

MAGIC, Project and Sourcing at MAGIC will be held Aug. 8 to 10 in Las Vegas at the Convention Center.

Katy Perry to Speak at Upcoming

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Katy Perry to Speak at Upcoming

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Katy Perry to Speak at Upcoming

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Katy Perry to Speak at Upcoming

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Katy Perry to Speak at Upcoming

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Katy Perry to Speak at Upcoming

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Katy Perry to Speak at Upcoming

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Katy Perry to Speak at Upcoming

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Katy Perry to Speak at Upcoming

Hot Summer Bags

Katy Perry to Speak at Upcoming

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Katy Perry to Speak at Upcoming

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Katy Perry to Speak at Upcoming

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Katy Perry to Speak at Upcoming

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Katy Perry to Speak at Upcoming

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Katy Perry to Speak at Upcoming

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Katy Perry to Speak at Upcoming

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Katy Perry to Speak at Upcoming

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Katy Perry to Speak at Upcoming

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Katy Perry to Speak at Upcoming

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Katy Perry to Speak at Upcoming

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Katy Perry to Speak at Upcoming

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Katy Perry to Speak at Upcoming

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Katy Perry to Speak at Upcoming

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Katy Perry to Speak at Upcoming

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Katy Perry to Speak at Upcoming

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Katy Perry to Speak at Upcoming

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Katy Perry to Speak at Upcoming

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Katy Perry to Speak at Upcoming

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Katy Perry to Speak at Upcoming

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Katy Perry to Speak at Upcoming

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Katy Perry to Speak at Upcoming

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Katy Perry to Speak at Upcoming

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Katy Perry to Speak at Upcoming

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Katy Perry to Speak at Upcoming

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Katy Perry to Speak at Upcoming

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Katy Perry to Speak at Upcoming

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Katy Perry to Speak at Upcoming

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Katy Perry to Speak at Upcoming

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Katy Perry to Speak at Upcoming

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Katy Perry to Speak at Upcoming

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Katy Perry to Speak at Upcoming

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Katy Perry to Speak at Upcoming

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Katy Perry to Speak at Upcoming

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Katy Perry to Speak at Upcoming

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Katy Perry to Speak at Upcoming

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Katy Perry to Speak at Upcoming

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad