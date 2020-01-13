KCD said Monday that contributions in the name of Ed Filipowski, vice chairman and chief strategist of the company who died Friday at the age of 58, can be made to two organizations.

One is the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund, InMemoryOfEdFilipowski@cfda.com, and the other is The Center: The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center — gaycenter.org/support/give/memory.

A memorial service for Filipowski, a highly influential public relations executive, will be held at a later date.

Alongside longtime co-chairman Julie Mannion, Filipowski led the global public relations and production agency for over 30 years. Over the years, the company has represented such well-known design houses as Alexander McQueen, Balmain, Givenchy, Marc Jacobs, Helmut Lang, Maison Margiela, Tom Ford, and Versace.