KCD Taps Lauren Paris as Senior Vice President, Guest Experience

Lauren Paris has been promoted to senior vice president, guest experience, at KCD. She had been vice president of the Guest Experience Group, which she has led since 2018.

The Guest Experience Group is responsible for executing a high-caliber front-of-house experience for brand activations and events. This includes curated guest lists, optimized flow logistics, red carpet execution, event press amplification as well as VIP and talent management.

Paris is a 15-year veteran of KCD and has led the group’s most iconic events, such as the grand opening of Hudson Yards, Ralph Lauren’s 50th Anniversary in Central Park, Hermès’ Love Around the Block, and the annual CFDA Awards, as well as fashion shows such as Gucci’s Love Parade on Hollywood Boulevard, and seasonal shows for Coach, Jason Wu and Prabal Gurung, among others.

“In her 15 years at KCD, Lauren has played an integral part in developing our capabilities in the guest experience side of events,” said Rachna Shah, partner and managing director of KCD. “Her ability to lead the team to execute seamlessly and help clients maximize the potential of these events has played a key role in her success at the agency. To her credit, Lauren’s accomplishments in new business development have accounted for a 60 percent revenue increase over the past year alone. The Guest Experience Group is a significant part of our business, and we see continued growth potential under Lauren’s leadership,” she said.

As senior vice president, Paris will focus on the development of the Guest Experience Group while providing support to the senior leadership team and cultivating client relations for the entire agency.