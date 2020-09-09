It seems it’s just as difficult to get into Berlin’s famous Berghain to view art as it used to be to hear techno before the coronavirus crisis silenced the nightclub’s furious beats.

Tickets to view an exhibition of works by more than 80 Berlin-based artists sold out almost immediately for the whole month of September. Entry is allowed only via timed visits, with guided groups no larger than 16 people.

Among those who managed to squeak into “Studio Berlin” on a designated “artists’ night” was actor Keanu Reeves, in town filming the fourth installment of the “Matrix” movie franchise.

As reported, Berghain was revamped as a temporary art destination thanks to Christian Boros, who displays his vast collection in a hulking bomb shelter that was also only accessible pre-pandemic via timed tours of small groups, with reservations made on a democratic first-come-first-served basis.

Organized by the nonprofit Boros Foundation, the exhibit sprawls across 3,500 square meters, or a little over 37,600 square feet, of space, encompassing the main club known as Berghain, the Panorama Bar, Säule and Halle.

Berghain houses many permanent artworks, including giant Wolfgang Tillmans photos that lord over the Panorama Bar, and the collaboration with Boros “aims to offer Berlin artists a public platform to establish a place for dialogue,” according to the partners, who trumpeted the importance of the city’s professional artists.

Participating artists include new works by Olafur Eliasson, Alicja Kwade, Carsten Nicolai, Katja Novitskova, Simon Fujiwara and Keto Logua. A word-based piece by Rirkrit Tiravanija will be plastered across the top of the hulking building: “Morgen ist die frage,” it reads. (“Tomorrow is the question,” in English.)

It opened to the public today.