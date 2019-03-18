Lacoste is collaborating with the late artist Keith Haring’s artwork for a wide range of apparel and accessories for women, men and children.

Haring, who died in 1990, was known for his Pop Art and graffiti-like work that grew out of the New York City street culture of the Eighties.

Haring’s pop-infused designs will appear across Lacoste’s polo shirts, T-shirt, shirts, sweatshirts, dresses and swimsuits, as well as the lining of bomber jackets, a sneaker, and a reversible tote bag. There are also three watches for children.

Haring’s “Barking Dog” and “Heart” drawings are displayed on a T-shirt or discreetly applied on the collar of a polo shirt or the back of a tennis shoe.

The retail price range for the Keith Haring x Lacoste collection is $55 to $275. The collaboration is for one season.

The pop-influenced collection will be available from March 27 at lacoste.com and in a selection of Lacoste stores. The partnership was done in collaboration with Artestar, which represents high-profile artists, photographers, designers and creatives.

As reported, Keith Haring has also teamed this season with Terez on a collection that includes leggings, bras, tanks, T-shirts, crewnecks and joggers.