Keith Hufnagel, a pro skateboarder who founded the skate and streetwear brand Huf, has died at 46 years old.

The cause was brain cancer, according to a statement from the brand, which said he’d battled the disease for more than two years. Huf installed a new chief executive officer to manage the brand in August 2018.

“Though he beat the odds and fought back much longer than his diagnosis permitted, he ultimately and unfortunately lost the fight,” Huf wrote of Hufnagel in an Instagram post Thursday evening. “He was the heart and soul of this brand. He built and brought together a community of people like no one else could.”

“Keith loved skateboarding and the culture around it. He did things his way and did them for the right reasons. He inspired so many of us across the globe,” the brand continued. “But above anything else, Keith loved and supported the people around him. He would do anything for his friends, family and children. He passionately wanted to see others succeed. And we all loved him for it.”

