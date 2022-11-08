×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 8, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

From Kohl’s to Levi’s, the Ripple Effect of Michelle Gass’ CEO Switch

Fashion

Khaite’s Catherine Holstein Named CFDA Womenswear Designer of the Year

Eye

Cher, Lenny Kravitz and More Attend the CFDA Awards 2022

Keke Palmer Does Allover Floral Prints in Carolina Herrera Gown at CFDA Fashion Awards

Palmer opted for an off-the-shoulder look from Carolina Herrera's spring 2023 collection.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Keke Palmer attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Janelle Monae
Vera Wang
Zoe Deutch and Stuart Vevers
Paloma Elsesser
View ALL 155 Photos

Keke Palmer attended the CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday in New York wearing a floral gown that debuted at Carolina Herrera’s spring 2023 “Secret Garden” runway show.

The look featured an asymmetric thigh-high slit and off-the-shoulder puff sleeves.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Keke Palmer attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Keke Palmer attends the CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7 in New York. Getty Images

The gown’s front underwire silhouette came cinched at the sternum with a floral-embellished wide belt. Law Roach, who was the CFDA Stylist of the Year Award honoree, coordinated the look with over-the-knee ruched boots and clutch — both adorned in the gown’s floral print.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Keke Palmer attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Keke Palmer attends the CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7 in New York City. Getty Images

The “Nope” actor opted for a floral ring, a collar necklace and silver teardrop earrings.

Palmer was photographed with Elena Velez, CFDA’s Emerging Designer of the Year honoree. Velez wore a fitted corset dress.

It’s been a busy time for Palmer. She recently served as host for the Wearable Art Gala on Oct. 24, where she looked had on a vintage Yves Saint Laurent dress to channel a flapper-era look. For the Time 100 Next Gala on Oct. 26, she chose a fuchsia Christian Siriano tulle cape dress.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Keke Palmer Blooms in Carolina Herrera Floral Gown at CFDA Awards 2022

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Keke Palmer Blooms in Carolina Herrera Floral Gown at CFDA Awards 2022

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Keke Palmer Blooms in Carolina Herrera Floral Gown at CFDA Awards 2022

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Keke Palmer Blooms in Carolina Herrera Floral Gown at CFDA Awards 2022

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Keke Palmer Blooms in Carolina Herrera Floral Gown at CFDA Awards 2022

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Keke Palmer Blooms in Carolina Herrera Floral Gown at CFDA Awards 2022

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Keke Palmer Blooms in Carolina Herrera Floral Gown at CFDA Awards 2022

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Keke Palmer Blooms in Carolina Herrera Floral Gown at CFDA Awards 2022

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Keke Palmer Blooms in Carolina Herrera Floral Gown at CFDA Awards 2022

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Keke Palmer Blooms in Carolina Herrera Floral Gown at CFDA Awards 2022

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Keke Palmer Blooms in Carolina Herrera Floral Gown at CFDA Awards 2022

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Keke Palmer Blooms in Carolina Herrera Floral Gown at CFDA Awards 2022

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Keke Palmer Blooms in Carolina Herrera Floral Gown at CFDA Awards 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Keke Palmer Blooms in Carolina Herrera Floral Gown at CFDA Awards 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Keke Palmer Blooms in Carolina Herrera Floral Gown at CFDA Awards 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Keke Palmer Blooms in Carolina Herrera Floral Gown at CFDA Awards 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Keke Palmer Blooms in Carolina Herrera Floral Gown at CFDA Awards 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Keke Palmer Blooms in Carolina Herrera Floral Gown at CFDA Awards 2022

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Keke Palmer Blooms in Carolina Herrera Floral Gown at CFDA Awards 2022

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Keke Palmer Blooms in Carolina Herrera Floral Gown at CFDA Awards 2022

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Keke Palmer Blooms in Carolina Herrera Floral Gown at CFDA Awards 2022

Hot Summer Bags

Keke Palmer Blooms in Carolina Herrera Floral Gown at CFDA Awards 2022

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Keke Palmer Blooms in Carolina Herrera Floral Gown at CFDA Awards 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Keke Palmer Blooms in Carolina Herrera Floral Gown at CFDA Awards 2022

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Keke Palmer Blooms in Carolina Herrera Floral Gown at CFDA Awards 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Keke Palmer Blooms in Carolina Herrera Floral Gown at CFDA Awards 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Keke Palmer Blooms in Carolina Herrera Floral Gown at CFDA Awards 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Keke Palmer Blooms in Carolina Herrera Floral Gown at CFDA Awards 2022

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Keke Palmer Blooms in Carolina Herrera Floral Gown at CFDA Awards 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Keke Palmer Blooms in Carolina Herrera Floral Gown at CFDA Awards 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Keke Palmer Blooms in Carolina Herrera Floral Gown at CFDA Awards 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Keke Palmer Blooms in Carolina Herrera Floral Gown at CFDA Awards 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Keke Palmer Blooms in Carolina Herrera Floral Gown at CFDA Awards 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Keke Palmer Blooms in Carolina Herrera Floral Gown at CFDA Awards 2022

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Keke Palmer Blooms in Carolina Herrera Floral Gown at CFDA Awards 2022

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Keke Palmer Blooms in Carolina Herrera Floral Gown at CFDA Awards 2022

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Keke Palmer Blooms in Carolina Herrera Floral Gown at CFDA Awards 2022

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Keke Palmer Blooms in Carolina Herrera Floral Gown at CFDA Awards 2022

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Keke Palmer Blooms in Carolina Herrera Floral Gown at CFDA Awards 2022

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Keke Palmer Blooms in Carolina Herrera Floral Gown at CFDA Awards 2022

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Keke Palmer Blooms in Carolina Herrera Floral Gown at CFDA Awards 2022

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Keke Palmer Blooms in Carolina Herrera Floral Gown at CFDA Awards 2022

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad