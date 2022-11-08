Keke Palmer Does Allover Floral Prints in Carolina Herrera Gown at CFDA Fashion Awards

Keke Palmer attended the CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday in New York wearing a floral gown that debuted at Carolina Herrera’s spring 2023 “Secret Garden” runway show.

The look featured an asymmetric thigh-high slit and off-the-shoulder puff sleeves.

Keke Palmer attends the CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7 in New York. Getty Images

The gown’s front underwire silhouette came cinched at the sternum with a floral-embellished wide belt. Law Roach, who was the CFDA Stylist of the Year Award honoree, coordinated the look with over-the-knee ruched boots and clutch — both adorned in the gown’s floral print.

Keke Palmer attends the CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7 in New York City. Getty Images

The “Nope” actor opted for a floral ring, a collar necklace and silver teardrop earrings.

Palmer was photographed with Elena Velez, CFDA’s Emerging Designer of the Year honoree. Velez wore a fitted corset dress.

It’s been a busy time for Palmer. She recently served as host for the Wearable Art Gala on Oct. 24, where she looked had on a vintage Yves Saint Laurent dress to channel a flapper-era look. For the Time 100 Next Gala on Oct. 26, she chose a fuchsia Christian Siriano tulle cape dress.