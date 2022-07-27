Keke Palmer Shines in David Koma Dress With Plexiglass Details at ‘Nope’ Berlin Premiere

Keke Palmer is continuing her edgy style streak during the “Nope” press tour with another standout look.

The actress attended the premiere for the Jordan Peele horror film Tuesday night in Berlin. For the occasion, Palmer wore a David Koma pre-fall 2022 collection black dress that was designed with a thigh-high slit and embellished with a plexiglass design.

Palmer posed on the red carpet alongside costar Daniel Kaluuya, who wore an all-white, double-breasted suit paired with black sunglasses.

Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya attend the “Nope” Premiere at Zoopalast on July 26 in Berlin, Germany. Getty Images

Palmer has had a red carpet winning streak during the “Nope” press tour, where she’s consistently made an impression for her edgy looks from designer labels including Prada, Christopher John Rogers and Marc Jacobs. The actress has been working with her styling team, styling duo Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald, for the press tour.

The actress started off the press tour at the Los Angeles premiere earlier this month wearing a look from Marc Jacobs’ fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection that consisted of a white cropped bandeau top, a black low-rise skirt and black leather opera gloves.

She kept up the edgy theme during her appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” where she wore a white top and black high-rise shorts under a mesh dress that featured beaded embellishments from Prada.

Prior to the Berlin premiere, Palmer attended the “Nope” premiere in Rome where she gave a classic touch to her edgy style wearing a bright yellow strapless satin Prada gown paired with navy blue knitted opera gloves.

Keke Palmer attends the “Nope” Premiere at Zoopalast on July 26 in Berlin. Getty Images

PHOTOS: Keke Palmer’s ‘Nope’ Press Tour Fashion