Keke Palmer Wears 16Arlington at ‘Lightyear’ Premiere

Keke Palmer is celebrating the premiere of “Lightyear” with a standout fashion moment.

The actress attended the London premiere of the upcoming Disney film Monday night wearing a look from London label 16Arlington. Palmer’s dress was a formfitting white column dress accented with white feathers at the hem. She paired the look with Swarovski jewelry, wearing an oversized crystal cuff. Palmer’s look was styled by Justin Hamilton.

Palmer was joined on the red carpet by costar Chris Evans, who stars as the titular character. Evans attended the premiere wearing a blue suit from Eleventy Milano. Director Taika Waititi, who plays Mo Morrison, also joined the two stars on the red carpet.

Chris Evans, Keke Palmer and Taika Waititi at the premiere of “Lightyear” in London. Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

The film’s London premiere is the latest during the “Lightyear” press tour. Earlier in June, “Lightyear” hosted a Los Angeles premiere, where Palmer wore a multicolored bodysuit paired with a blue sequined skirt from David Koma.

“Lightyear” is Palmer’s latest film. Earlier this year, she starred in the thriller “Alice” and later this year she will star in director Jordan Peele’s latest thriller, “Nope,” which also stars Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun and Barbie Ferreira.

“Lightyear” will hit theaters on Friday.

READ MORE HERE:

A Closer Look at Ariana DeBose’s Custom Tonys Looks

Vanessa Hudgens Stuns in Schiaparelli at the 2022 Tony Awards

Jessica Chastain Wears Custom Gucci at the 2022 Tony Awards

All the Standout Fashion Looks From the Time 100 Gala

Jessica Chastain Wears Custom Gucci at the 2022 Tony Awards