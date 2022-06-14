×
Monday's Digital Daily: June 13, 2022

Keke Palmer Wears 16Arlington at ‘Lightyear’ Premiere

The actress was joined by the film’s cast of Chris Evans and Taika Waititi on the red carpet.

Keke Palmer poses for photographers upon
Keke Palmer at the premiere of the film "Lightyear" in London. Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Keke Palmer is celebrating the premiere of “Lightyear” with a standout fashion moment.

The actress attended the London premiere of the upcoming Disney film Monday night wearing a look from London label 16Arlington. Palmer’s dress was a formfitting white column dress accented with white feathers at the hem. She paired the look with Swarovski jewelry, wearing an oversized crystal cuff. Palmer’s look was styled by Justin Hamilton.

Palmer was joined on the red carpet by costar Chris Evans, who stars as the titular character. Evans attended the premiere wearing a blue suit from Eleventy Milano. Director Taika Waititi, who plays Mo Morrison, also joined the two stars on the red carpet.

Chris Evans, Keke Palmer, and Taika Waititi at premiere of the film 'Lightyear' in London, Monday, June 13, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Chris Evans, Keke Palmer and Taika Waititi at the premiere of “Lightyear” in London. Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

The film’s London premiere is the latest during the “Lightyear” press tour. Earlier in June, “Lightyear” hosted a Los Angeles premiere, where Palmer wore a multicolored bodysuit paired with a blue sequined skirt from David Koma.

“Lightyear” is Palmer’s latest film. Earlier this year, she starred in the thriller “Alice” and later this year she will star in director Jordan Peele’s latest thriller, “Nope,” which also stars Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun and Barbie Ferreira.

“Lightyear” will hit theaters on Friday.

