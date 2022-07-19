Keke Palmer Goes Edgy in Marc Jacobs’ Bandeau Top and Low-rise Skirt at ‘Nope’ Premiere

Keke Palmer went with an edgy look to celebrate her upcoming film, “Nope.”

The actress attended the horror film’s Los Angeles premiere Monday night wearing a look from Marc Jacobs’ fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection, which debuted in New York City less than a month ago. Palmer walked the red carpet wearing a cropped white bandeau top paired with a black, low-rise maxiskirt and black leather opera gloves.

She finished off the look with jewelry from Bulgari, wearing a pavé diamond necklace, Serpenti Viper pavé diamond bracelet and white gold hoop earrings. Palmer’s look was styled by styling duo Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald.

Palmer, who stars in the film, was joined on the red carpet by costars Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun and Brandon Perea as well as the film’s director, Jordan Peele. The film’s premiere also drew in several other celebrities, including Lupita Nyong’o, Kelly Rowland, John Boyega, Michael B. Jordan and others.

Steven Yeun, Daniel Kaluuya, Jordan Peele, Keke Palmer and Brandon Perea at “Nope” world premiere held at TCL Chinese 6 Theatre on July 18 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Last week, Palmer attended Saks’ Summer Hamptons Dinner where she spoke with WWD about starring in “Nope.”

“I’m not a secret holder, so the fact that I have this big thing that I’ve been holding and no one knows and I can’t really share, it gives me anxiety,” she said. “So the fact that I can finally just be like ‘Y’all know!’”

This is Palmer’s latest film to debut this summer. The actress also starred on Pixar’s “Lightyear,” an animated film that told the origin story of “Toy Story” character Buzz Lightyear. For the film’s London premiere, Palmer chose an elegant 16Arlington feathered white dress.

Keke Palmer at “Nope” world premiere held at TCL Chinese 6 Theatre on July 18 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

