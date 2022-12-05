×
Keke Palmer Debuts Baby Bump in Sportmax Look on ‘Saturday Night Live’

The actress confirmed the swirling rumors about her pregnancy.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- “Keke Palmer, SZA” Episode 1833 -- Pictured: Host Keke Palmer during the Monologue on Saturday, December 3, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)
Keke Palmer's 'Nope' Press Tour Fashion: Photos
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1320 -- Pictured: (l-r) The cast of the movie Nope; Director, Jordan Peele, actors Brandon Perea, Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya during an interview with host Seth Meyers on July 21, 2022 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - JULY 21: Keke Palmer is seen on July 21, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Keke Palmer in Prada at the "Nope" premiere in Rome 
Keke Palmer made her debut as “Saturday Night Live” host over the weekend, while also sharing big news with her fans.

The actress and producer hosted the show for the first time, wearing a Sportmax three-piece ensemble for her monologue number. The outfit featured a long brown trench coat, a pair of brown cargo pants and a brown cropped fitted blouse.

While hosting the show, Palmer opened up about her career as a child actor, talked about upcoming projects, and jokingly asked fans to stop hounding her about pregnancy rumors. Surprisingly, she confirmed the rumors, opening her oversized trench coat to reveal her growing baby bump.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- “Keke Palmer, SZA” Episode 1833 -- Pictured: Host Keke Palmer during the Monologue on Saturday, December 3, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)

Keke Palmer hosting “Saturday Night Live.”

Will Heath/NBC

For her hosting debut, Palmer looked to the celebrity stylist duo Wayman and Micah. The pair have also outfitted Tessa Thompson, Jodie Turner-Smith and Stephanie Hsu. To coordinate Palmer’s brown-themed look, she wore a pair of Paris Texas ankle boots in taupe.

For accessories, she donned jewelry from Mimi So New York and Graziela Gems. Her hair was styled in a high-braided ponytail. Palmer opted for a TV-ready makeup look, with glowy skin, defined lashes and a glossy brown lip.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- “Keke Palmer, SZA” Episode 1833 -- Pictured: Host Keke Palmer during Promos in Studio 8H on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 -- (Photo by: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC)

Keke Palmer’s promo for her “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut.

Rosalind O’Connor

In her promotional videos for the episode, which also featured “SNL” cast member Devon Walker, Palmer wore a two-piece bleached denim set by Ferrari.

For the ending scene of the episode, Palmer looked to June Ambrose and Puma’s co-collaborative collection, “Keeping Score.” The actress wore a three-piece set from the upcoming collection with Puma and its creative director, set to release in early 2023.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- “Keke Palmer, SZA” Episode 1833 -- Pictured: (l-r) Musical guest SZA, host Keke Palmer, and Natasha Lyonne during the Goodnights & Credits on Saturday, December 3, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)

Keke Palmer, Natasha Lyonne and SZA at the “Saturday Night Live” ending credits on Dec. 3.

Will Heath/NBC

The outfit consisted of a cropped pinstripe patterned jacket with a burgundy accent, a purple crop top with a matching burgundy design and a matching low-rise drawstring maxi skirt. Standing with Natasha Lyonne and SZA, Palmer wore her long black hair with a full front bang.

Palmer has wowed many with her standout fashion looks. While arriving at the CFDA Fashion Awards in November, she looked to Carolina Herrera’s spring 2023 collection, wearing an off-the-shoulder floral printed gown with puff sleeves. While hosting the Wearable Art Gala in October, she channeled the 1920s era in a vintage Yves Saint Laurent black dress adorned with feathers on the chest.

