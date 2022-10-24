×
Keke Palmer Channels 1920s Flappers in Vintage Yves Saint Laurent Dress at Wearable Art Gala

Palmer attended alongside a star-studded guest list, including Beyoncé, Chloe and Halle Bailey, and Angela Bassett.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: Keke Palmer attends the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage,)
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 22: Kelly Rowland attends the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar on October 22, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 22: Marsai Martin attends the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar on October 22, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 22: Jurnee Smollett attends the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar on October 22, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 22: Chloe Bailey attends the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar on October 22, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
Keke Palmer hosted the Where Art Can Occur Theater Center’s fifth annual Wearable Art Gala at the Barker Hangar Hotel in Los Angeles on Saturday, in a flapper-inspired look.

Palmer wore a black asymmetric vintage Yves Saint Laurent dress with a thigh-high slit. The dress had a feather trim on the neck and hemline.

She coordinated with a pair of black caged sandals, opera gloves and a silver handbag. For jewelry, Palmer wore silver statement earrings, a necklace and a bracelet.

The actress worked with stylist Shiona Turini, who has also worked with Yvonne Orji, Letitia Wright and Uzo Aduba.

Palmer went for a dramatic beauty look for the evening wearing bold, dark red lipstick and heavy smoky eye shadow. For hair, she went for a curly perm reminiscent of the hairstyles of flapper girls in the ’20s.

It’s been a big year for Palmer. The actress starred alongside Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yuen and Barbie Ferreira in Jordan Peele’s sci-fi horror film “Nope.” She also recently introduced a digital network called Key TV to spotlight a new generation of creators.

The Wearable Art Gala helped raise funds for the organization’s artistic and youth mentorship programs. This year’s theme took inspiration from the films “Harlem Nights” and “The Cotton Club,” celebrating fashion between 1920 and 1950. Academy Award-nominated actress Angela Bassett was honored with the Film & TV Icon Award and artist Mark Bradford received the Art Icon Award. The event raises funds for the Where Art Can Occur Theater Center, founded in 2017 by Richard and Tina Knowles Lawson, Beyoncé’s stepfather and mother.

