Kelly Rowland Embraces Her Wild Side in Leopard-print Couture Dress at American Music Awards 2022

Kelly Rowland walked the red carpet at the 2022 American Music Awards on Nov. 20 in a strapless leopard-print Nicolas Jebran gown.

Kelly Rowland at the 2022 American Music Awards on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

The spring 2022 couture dress featured a high side-slit and a dramatic long train. It included ruched detailing on the structured bodice and sweetheart neckline. Rowland coordinated the look with a pair of long black leather gloves and black pointed-toe stilettos.

Her black hair was styled into a sleek blunt-cut bob. For her makeup, she went for a glamorous look, with a red lip, smoky eye shadow and rosy cheeks.

Stylist Kolin Carter worked with Rowland for the look. Carter has worked with Cardi B, Ciara, SZA and Normani.

Rowland was one of the presenters for the AMAs, reading off the winner of the Best Male R&B Artist. Performers at the star-studded award show included Cardi B, Carrie Underwood, Dove Cameron and Pink.

Taylor Swift took home six awards, making her the most decorated artist in AMA history.

Rowland has had many standout fashion moments in recent weeks, with this one being her latest. While attending the Baby2Baby Gala, she wore a couture lavender strapless chiffon gown by Georges Chakra.

Earlier this month, the songstress wore a Christian Siriano black strapless gown and a black feather boa coat to the amfAR gala, where she was awarded the amfAR Award of Courage. To the Glamour Woman of the Year Awards, Rowland wore a black LaQuan Smith gown with geometric cutouts throughout.

The 50th American Music Awards, hosted by Wayne Brady, honored popular artists and albums with new releases from Sept. 24, 2021 to Sept. 22.