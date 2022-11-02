Kelly Rowland Embraces Sensual Glamour in LaQuan Smith Cutout Dress for Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards

Kelly Rowland arrived at Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards on Nov. 1 in New York City wearing a black cutout dress by LaQuan Smith. The details included cutouts at the bodice between the shoulder and below the bust.

Kelly Rowland attends as Glamour celebrates the 2022 Women of the Year Awards on Nov. 1 in New York City. Getty Images for Glamour

The dress itself made headlines when it became the opening look for the designer’s fall 2022 runway show modeled by actress Julia Fox following her breakup with Kanye West.

Regarding his fall 2022 collection, Smith told WWD, “I’m blessed — my sales are going well with my retail partners, and I’m predicting they will be even better after this show. I’m hiring people, I’m heading to Paris with Nordstrom, and I have 25 sales appointments there. When I look at my stockists from Miami [Florida] to Russia, it’s cool to see people embrace this level of sexiness. Fashion is not dead.”

Rowland coordinated the look with a top-handle bag and sandals. For jewelry, she wore the diamond “Dots” ring from Delfina Delettrez and a pair of statement diamond earrings.

Rowland went for a glossy natural lip, a subtle hint of blush, wingtip eyeliner and dramatic mascara to make her eyes pop. She had her hair slicked back in the front and styled with a dramatic ponytail updo.

Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards honors and celebrates women who are considered game changers across multiple fields, from entertainment to sports and business. The awards have taken place for more than 30 years. This year’s honorees included Angela Bassett, Dr. Rebecca Gomperts, Jennifer Hudson, Shannon Watts, Haim, Aurora James and Chloe Kim.