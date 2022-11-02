×
Kelly Rowland Embraces Sensual Glamour in LaQuan Smith Cutout Dress for Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards

The dress was famously worn by Julia Fox at LaQuan Smith's fall 2022 runway show.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 01: Kelly Rowland attends as Glamour celebrates the 2022 Women of the Year Awards on November 01, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Glamour)
Backstage at Laquan Smith RTW Fall 2022
Backstage at Laquan Smith RTW Fall 2022
Backstage at Laquan Smith RTW Fall 2022
Backstage at Laquan Smith RTW Fall 2022
View ALL 22 Photos

Kelly Rowland arrived at Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards on Nov. 1 in New York City wearing a black cutout dress by LaQuan Smith. The details included cutouts at the bodice between the shoulder and below the bust.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 01: Kelly Rowland attends as Glamour celebrates the 2022 Women of the Year Awards on November 01, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Glamour)
Kelly Rowland attends as Glamour celebrates the 2022 Women of the Year Awards on Nov. 1 in New York City. Getty Images for Glamour

The dress itself made headlines when it became the opening look for the designer’s fall 2022 runway show modeled by actress Julia Fox following her breakup with Kanye West.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 01: Kelly Rowland attends as Glamour celebrates the 2022 Women of the Year Awards on November 01, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Glamour)
Kelly Rowland attends as Glamour celebrates the 2022 Women of the Year Awards on Nov. 1 in New York City. Getty Images for Glamour

Regarding his fall 2022 collection, Smith told WWD, “I’m blessed — my sales are going well with my retail partners, and I’m predicting they will be even better after this show. I’m hiring people, I’m heading to Paris with Nordstrom, and I have 25 sales appointments there. When I look at my stockists from Miami [Florida] to Russia, it’s cool to see people embrace this level of sexiness. Fashion is not dead.”

Rowland coordinated the look with a top-handle bag and sandals. For jewelry, she wore the diamond “Dots” ring from Delfina Delettrez and a pair of statement diamond earrings.

Rowland went for a glossy natural lip, a subtle hint of blush, wingtip eyeliner and dramatic mascara to make her eyes pop. She had her hair slicked back in the front and styled with a dramatic ponytail updo.

Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards honors and celebrates women who are considered game changers across multiple fields, from entertainment to sports and business. The awards have taken place for more than 30 years. This year’s honorees included Angela Bassett, Dr. Rebecca Gomperts, Jennifer Hudson, Shannon Watts, Haim, Aurora James and Chloe Kim.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

