Kelly Rowland Channels 1950s Hollywood Glamour in Dramatic Red Monsoori Dress at Wearable Art Gala

The singer and actress' look was inspired by actresses Dorothy Dandridge and Lynn Whitfield.

Kelly Rowland attends the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar on Oct. 22, 2022, in Santa Monica, California. Getty Images

Kelly Rowland arrived on the red carpet donning a dramatic fiery red dress for Where Art Can Occur Theater Center’s fifth annual Wearable Art Gala on Saturday in Santa Monica, California.

Kelly Rowland attends the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar on Oct. 22, 2022, in Santa Monica, California. Getty Images

The singer selected a look from Monsoori’s fall 2022 collection that featured a ruched bodice and bust, and a dramatic two-tiered voluminous balloon skirt.

Rowland accessorized with a pair of black opera gloves and diamond jewelry from JustDesi, including two rings, chandelier earrings and a necklace.

Kelly Rowland attends the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar on Oct. 22, 2022, in Santa Monica, California. Getty Images

Rowland worked with stylist Elly Karamoh, who shared on Instagram that his inspiration came from the “feminine essence of Dorothy Dandridge and the dark romance of Lynn Whitfield,” two acclaimed actors.

For beauty, Rowland opted for a matching bright red lip complementing the dress and went for a smokey eye shadow. For hair, she went for a look reminiscent of the bouffant pixie cut that Dandridge sported in many of her films.

Kelly Rowland attends the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar on Oct. 22, 2022, in Santa Monica, California. Getty Images

Rowland is promoting her new Halloween-themed movie “The Curse of Bridge Hallow,” where she stars alongside Priah Ferguson and Marlon Wayans. The film tells the story of a man and his daughter teaming up to save their town after Halloween decorations come to life.

The Wearable Art Gala helped raise funds for the organization’s artistic and youth mentorship programs. This year’s theme took inspiration from the film “Harlem Nights” and the Cotton Club in Harlem, New York, celebrating fashion between 1920 and 1950. Academy Award-nominated actress Angela Bassett was honored with the Film & TV Icon Award and artist Mark Bradford received the Art Icon Award. The event raises funds for the Where Art Can Occur Theater Center, founded in 2017 by Richard Lawson and Tina Knowles-Lawson, Beyoncé’s stepfather and mother.

