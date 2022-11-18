×
Friday's Digital Daily: November 18, 2022

Kelly Slater’s Outerknown Expands to New York and Boston

The cities are two of the brand’s largest markets outside of California.

Outerknown NYC
Outerknown NYC Courtesy of Outerknown

Outerknown, founded by Kelly Slater and John Moore in 2015, has expanded to the East Coast. 

The Culver City, California-based brand now has a footprint in New York City and Boston. The cities are two of Outerknown’s largest markets outside of California, according to the company, which aims to open 25 stores by 2025. Future locations will vary, from big cities to smaller and midsize towns, the brand notes in a statement. 

Both at about 1,300 square feet, the New York City shop is located at 135 Prince Street, while the Boston store is at 131 Newbury Street. 

Outerknown Boston
Outerknown Boston Courtesy of Outerknown

Outerknown first opened shop in El Segundo, California.

Offering casual, everyday wear for men and women — with sustainability in mind — Outerknown introduced a kids’ line earlier this week.

Retail expansion was always in the pipeline for “brand awareness and customer acquisition,” Outerknown chief executive officer Mark Walker told WWD last year after opening its Malibu location.

“We’re going into retail — not just with Malibu but overall — because we want to get the brand out there, and we think one of the best ways to get the brand out there is to create these physical locations that people can go in and touch and feel and engage one-on-one with the brand,” he added. “And then, we do think that our stores are more customer experience centers, where it’s not just buying clothes, but it’s doing events, connecting with a local community.”

