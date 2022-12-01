Outerknown Opens Store on Prince Street in New York

Outerknown has landed in SoHo.

The California-based sustainable brand founded by star surfer Kelly Slater and John Moore, has opened a 1,300-square-foot outpost on Prince Street.

The company rushed to open the unit just before Thanksgiving in order to get a piece of the Black Friday shopping pie but the space is not completely finished. The rear of the space is curtained off and will open in January, providing more space for the women’s collection and to create fitting rooms, company executives said.

Prince Street is also home to Marc Jacobs, Untuckit and Faherty.

Each store is constructed with sustainability at its core — spaces that need minimal updates, use simple joinery instead of toxic glues and employ fixtures that can be used or upcycled.

The SoHo store is the second to open on the East Coast, following Newbury Street in Boston. There are also two stores in southern California.

“We hope to double our store count next year,” said Ash Shaffer, chief brand officer. Next up, she said, will be northern California — although no location has been identified — along with Colorado, Washington State and Texas. All told, Outerknown hopes to open 25 stores by 2025, the company has said, as it works to raise its brand awareness in locations where its customers live and play.

The goal, Shaffer said, is not to be in the country’s busiest malls, but rather to choose locations that attract “someone who cares about better-made apparel that takes care of people and planet.”

Denim is one of the top sellers in the New York store.

Since the SoHo store opened, sales have been strong, she added, with the brand’s signature blanket shirts, denim and jumpsuits among the bestsellers.