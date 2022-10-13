Kelsea Ballerini Gets Vibrant in Yellow Balenciaga Column Dress for CMT Artists of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini arrived at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year celebration at Nashville on Wednesday wearing a vibrant yellow dress.

The singer selected a Balenciaga column dress with long sleeves, side ruched detailing and a collared V-cut neckline. The look was from the brand’s spring 2019 collection designed by Demna, which he described as “modern glamour” in an interview with WWD.

Kelsea Ballerini at the 2022 CMT Artists Of The Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Oct. 12 in Nashville, Tennessee. Getty Images for CMT

She coordinated the look with a pair of nude strappy open-toe sandals. She accessorized with several rings and a pair of floral-shaped earrings.

Ballerini worked with stylist Molly Dickson to create the look. Dickson has also worked with Sarah Shahi, Anna Diop and Katherine Langford.

Kelsea Ballerini at the 2022 CMT Artists Of The Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Oct. 12 in Nashville, Tennessee. Getty Images for CMT

Ballerini went for an evening-ready makeup look with a pale pink lip, rose pink blush and dramatic eye makeup featuring a smoky eye. She opted for a wet and wavy hairstyle parted to the side.

Ballerini also made headlines for her look at this year’s ACM Honors for wearing the same Marc Bouwer evening gown Shania Twain wore to the 1999 Grammys.

In March, Ballerini was tapped as a brand ambassador for Cover Girl. She signed on with the company for a multiyear partnership.

In addition to her fashion and beauty endeavors, Ballerini also holds the distinction of being the first female country artist to log three consecutive number one songs from a debut album.

CMT Artists of the Year honors some of the biggest names in country music. This year’s ceremony honored Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Walker Hayes. The event is scheduled to broadcast on CMT on Oct. 14.