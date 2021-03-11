He doesn’t look a day over 30.

But Ken, the on-again off-again boyfriend of Barbie, is celebrating his 60th birthday today. And he’s doing it in style, thanks to Berluti.

Kris Van Assche, the luxury brand’s creative director, worked with Ken’s creator, Mattel, to reimagine both the doll and his wardrobe for the 21st century. Van Assche created three one-of-a-kind Ken dolls — one white, one Black and one Asian — dressed in Berluti x Brian Rochefort spring ’21 collection looks: a brown leather jacket worn with a short-sleeved printed silk shirt, elasticated trousers and braided calf leather Camden shoes; a Prince of Wales double-breasted suit with a Ken & Berluti logo T and Camden shoes, and a printed shirt with black trousers, a belt and braided calf leather Stellar sneakers. There is also a miniature version of the Nino clutch along with a version of the Berluti beach buggy created in 2020 and manufactured by Hot Wheels.

The dolls will be revealed today on Berluti’s Instagram account and will also take over the @Barbiestyle account. They will be shown leaving Paris in the buggy and making their way to Los Angeles.

Two dedicated Berluti products have been created for the occasion: a T-shirt displaying Berluti’s and Ken’s interlaced logos, and the Nino clutch, one of the brand’s signature pieces in canvas, superimposed with Berluti’s logo, with Venezia leather details and a California Blue patina. Both pieces will be available in Berluti stores in the U.S, France, China and Japan, and online worldwide starting today. Store windows at the Berluti stores in Los Angeles and on the Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré in Paris will be dedicated to the collaboration.

“During such a restrictive time, it felt joyful and liberating going into fantasy mode to create all these products and this storytelling. Ultimately, it all goes back to the idea of dreaming,” said Van Assche.

“Throughout Ken’s iconic history, cultural relevance and diversity have been core to his evolution. These themes perfectly align with Berluti’s fashion and values, so it made total sense to come together to celebrate Ken’s 60th anniversary,” added Robert Best, Mattel’s senior director of Barbie design.

The dolls will be auctioned off in May with proceeds going to Make-A-Wish, a charity that grants wishes to children with critical illnesses.