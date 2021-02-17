Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner is under fire for her new business venture.

Social media users were quick to respond to the news that Jenner is releasing a tequila brand, named 818, with many accusing the 25-year-old model of cultural appropriation. Many users see Jenner’s 818 brand — named after her Calabasas area code — as appropriating Mexican culture, which she has no ties to.

Jenner debuted her 818 tequila brand on Tuesday on her Instagram, stating that she’s been working on the company for nearly four years. Jenner revealed that the tequila brand has already won a series of awards in the spirits industry, including Best Reposado Tequila at the World Tequila Awards and the Chairman’s Trophy at the Ultimate Spirits Challenge. The brand does not have a confirmed launch date.

Accusations of cultural appropriation aren’t uncommon for the Kardashian-Jenner family, who have a lengthy history of appropriating cultures for their business ventures and public images. Jenner’s older sister Kim Kardashian, for one, has been accused multiple times in her career, most notably when she was accused of appropriating Japanese culture for the launch of her shapewear brand, which she initially called Kimono. Kardashian ultimately changed the brand’s name to Skims due to the backlash.

Kardashian, as well as her sisters, have also been accused multiple times of appropriating Black culture for their appearances, such as wearing their hair in cornrows or appearing in photoshoots with noticeably darker skin.

Jenner previously faced accusations of cultural appropriation in her controversial Pepsi commercial in 2017, which appeared to trivialize the Black Lives Matter movement.

Jenner has not yet responded to the backlash against her 818 tequila brand. Scroll on to see more social media reactions.

