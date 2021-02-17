Kendall Jenner is under fire for her new business venture.

Social media users were quick to respond to the news that Jenner is releasing a tequila brand, named 818, with many accusing the 25-year-old model of cultural appropriation. Many users see Jenner’s 818 brand — named after her Calabasas area code — as appropriating Mexican culture, which she has no ties to.

Something about Kendall Jenner making tequila rubs me the wrong way..like the idea of white celebrities taking from local Mexican artisans and profiting off our traditions and agricultural business yet only visit Cabos and Puerto Vallarta for vacation spots… — LaMesaQueMasApluada (@estyledesma) February 17, 2021

Jenner debuted her 818 tequila brand on Tuesday on her Instagram, stating that she’s been working on the company for nearly four years. Jenner revealed that the tequila brand has already won a series of awards in the spirits industry, including Best Reposado Tequila at the World Tequila Awards and the Chairman’s Trophy at the Ultimate Spirits Challenge. The brand does not have a confirmed launch date.

Accusations of cultural appropriation aren’t uncommon for the Kardashian-Jenner family, who have a lengthy history of appropriating cultures for their business ventures and public images. Jenner’s older sister Kim Kardashian, for one, has been accused multiple times in her career, most notably when she was accused of appropriating Japanese culture for the launch of her shapewear brand, which she initially called Kimono. Kardashian ultimately changed the brand’s name to Skims due to the backlash.

Kardashian, as well as her sisters, have also been accused multiple times of appropriating Black culture for their appearances, such as wearing their hair in cornrows or appearing in photoshoots with noticeably darker skin.

Jenner previously faced accusations of cultural appropriation in her controversial Pepsi commercial in 2017, which appeared to trivialize the Black Lives Matter movement.

Jenner has not yet responded to the backlash against her 818 tequila brand. Scroll on to see more social media reactions.

Kendall Jenner starting a tequila brand, with zero knowledge on Mexican culture and calling it “818 tequila” is GENTRIFICATION. The 818 does not claim Calabasas. What about those smaller, family owned Mexican tequila/mezcal brands? They deserve the hype & support. — Jennie Molina (@jenjocelyn) February 17, 2021

Kendall Jenner starting a tequila company does not sit right w me at all… she’s an unseasoned white privileged rich girl from Calabasas what the hell does she know about tequila?! couldn’t you have started wine company instead? pic.twitter.com/MmIwIfXsjr — 𝕵𝖔𝖗𝖉𝖆𝖓 (@jjordanxS) February 17, 2021

So here’s a thread of Mexican tequila brands you should support instead of Kendall Jenner’s, Nick Jonas or Dwayne Johnson’s. pic.twitter.com/lL4TexGTuY — Dagger 🗡 (@daggervengeance) February 17, 2021

No one:

Not one single soul:

Kendall Jenner: “For years I’ve been working to craft the worlds best tasting tequila.” pic.twitter.com/ftmhoXAMAv — M@ (@AsMattTweetsIt) February 16, 2021

Kendall Jenner coming out with her own tequila brand… what’s next on the Kardashian/Jenner colonization list? — Karls (@mskarla_) February 16, 2021

The annoying part for me is how @KendallJenner has 0 knowledge of the Mexican culture behind tequila. She said it took her 4 years to create the best tasting tequila… pic.twitter.com/er4y7JZbNk — Jimena Velázquez (@_jimevelazquez) February 17, 2021

please buy from real mexican brands & don’t give these rich white horrible celebs any of your money — 🦋𝑏𝑙𝑚⚡️𝑖𝑙𝑚🦋 (@Naydeen_Prado) February 17, 2021

