Kendall Jenner is entering the spirits industry.

Unlike her famous sisters who have established businesses in the fashion and beauty spaces, Jenner is launching a tequila company, named 818. This marks the 25-year-old model’s first solo business venture.

“For almost four years I’ve been on a journey to create the best tasting tequila,” Jenner wrote on Instagram, revealing the launch of the company. “After dozens of blind taste tests, trips to our distillery, entering into world tasting competitions anonymously and WINNING (🥳), 3.5 years later I think we’ve done it! This is all we’ve been drinking for the last year and I can’t wait for everyone else to get their hands on this to enjoy it as much as we do!”

Jenner posted a slideshow of photos to reveal the launch of 818, showing that the brand has already won a series of awards in the spirits industry, including Best Reposado Tequila at the World Tequila Awards and the Chairman’s Trophy at the Ultimate Spirits Challenge.

The brand is launching with three types of tequila: reposado tequila, blanco tequila and añejo tequila. A launch date and prices have not yet been revealed.

Jenner’s tequila venture comes after she made her first foray into the beauty world in 2019 by investing in oral-care brand, Moon. Jenner worked with Beach House Group, a Los Angeles-based brand incubator, to develop the direct-to-consumer luxury oral-care brand. The model also filed a trademark for her own beauty brand that same year, but hasn’t revealed plans to launch a brand.

