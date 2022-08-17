Kendall Jenner Celebrates 818 Tequila Brand in Vintage Jean Paul Gaultier Floral-print Dress

Kendall Jenner celebrated her 818 tequila brand in style.

On Tuesday, the model hosted a party at The Fleur Room in Los Angeles to celebrate the second annual 8.18 week with her 818 team. She wore a chic vintage strapless Jean Paul Gaultier dress that featured floral and mesh detailing paired with a black purse from Acne Studios. She styled her hair up in a ponytail and kept her makeup simple.

She is usually styled by Dani Michelle, who also works with her sister Kourtney Kardashian, Maren Morris and Hailey Bieber.

Kendall Jenner at The Fleur Room. Courtesy of Sophie Sahara

The model launched her anticipated tequila brand in May 2021, after teasing it on social media for months.

Unlike her famous sisters who have established businesses in the fashion and beauty spaces, Jenner made her first solo business foray in the spirits industry.

Kendall Jenner celebrates her 818 Tequila brand at The Fleur Room. Courtesy of Sophie Sahara

“For almost four years I’ve been on a journey to create the best tasting tequila,” Jenner wrote on Instagram in February 2021, revealing the launch of the company. “After dozens of blind taste tests, trips to our distillery, entering into world tasting competitions anonymously and WINNING (🥳), 3.5 years later I think we’ve done it! This is all we’ve been drinking for the last year and I can’t wait for everyone else to get their hands on this to enjoy it as much as we do!”

At the time of announcement, Jenner mentioned that 818 had already won a series of awards in the spirits industry, including Best Reposado Tequila at the World Tequila Awards and the Chairman’s Trophy at the Ultimate Spirits Challenge.