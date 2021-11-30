Kendall Jenner’s Latest Campaign Is Set on a Horse Ranch

HORSING AROUND: For the second drop of its capsule collection with Kendall Jenner, German fashion e-tailer About You took the American model back to one of her favorite childhood hangouts: a horse ranch.

Jenner models pieces ranging from cozy sweaters and baggy jeans, to more upscale outfits, including a belted white trouser suit and burgundy leather pants. Zoey Grossman lensed the campaign under the creative direction of Donald Schneider, founder and creative director of Donald Schneider Studio in Berlin, who masterminded the collaboration.

The range goes on sale on Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. CET in all 26 About You e-stores across Europe. Shoppers who sign up on aboutyou.com will get early access to the drop 24 hours before the official launch. Prices range from 24.90 euros to 199 euros.

Kendall Jenner in a look from her capsule collection for About You. Zoey Grossman/Courtesy of About You

“The first drop came out in late July and was a huge success. Most of the collection sold out in the first 24 hours,” said Schneider, noting that the initial campaign had more than 1 billion media contacts and was a huge boost globally for Hamburg-based AboutYou.

“After the success of our small teaser drop, we are now going a step further and presenting the main drop to our customers. Kendall will reveal over 40 limited pieces of more fashionable silhouettes with a focus on high quality materials and special cuts,” said Julian Jansen, director of content at About You.

Each individual piece is numbered and has a special code that includes Jenner’s birthday: 11/03.

Kendall Jenner in a look from her capsule collection for About You. Zoey Grossman/Courtesy of About You

Jenner said shooting the campaign was like walking down memory lane. “I love horses, it’s a childhood dream of mine and I always dreamed about being in the middle of nowhere on a ranch with a bunch of animals,” she said in a statement.

“I am definitely a tomboy and I love everything in this drop because the pieces are really the basics that I wear in my daily life. I feel like this is me on my future ranch just like going out in my pair of comfy sweats to feed the horses at night before I go in for dinner with the classy elegant suit,” the model added.

About You bills itself as one of Germany’s largest fashion retailers, with more than 30 million unique monthly active users, and a mobile-first approach to shopping some 2,000 brands, which include the likes of Polo Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Levi’s, Nike and Vero Moda.

The company launched in Germany in 2014 and gradually branched out across Europe. The in-house About You brand is designed in Berlin and focused on easy-to-wear clothing and accessories, while its Edited brand is more trend-focused.

