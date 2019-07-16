“I sat there plucking at my nails for about an hour,” said Love editor Katie Grand after watching a private screening of the magazine’s latest YouTube video content at the Everyman Islington theater in London.

“It’s different when someone is flicking through print, because it can be over quite quickly. But this was an hour and you start picking at the nitty-gritty and wondering if it’s too long. But it was nice to have all the different styles of film come together, from Willy Vanderperre’s conceptual films to the voice over films at the end,” she said.

Hosted by Grand, Felicity Jones and Derek Blasberg at Bellanger, the event drew guests including Adwoa Aboah, Iris Law and Molly Goddard who sipped Champagne and nibbled popcorn while watching a series of short films from the magazine’s 22nd issue.

The films, shot by Willy Vanderperre, Steve Mackey and Douglas Hart, ranged from the conceptual to an improvised short. Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Tracee Ellis Ross featured in Vanderperre’s short clips doing household chores such as trimming flowers, and making toast and lemonade.

The final short, “The Ben Cobb Show,” was a parody of a talk show featuring Rami Malek, Felicity Jones, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Emily Ratajkowski. In the improvised film, the TV talk show host, played by Cobb, is interviewing Malek, who plays the role of a film director, while the other actresses make appearances in behind-the-scenes footage from Malek’s movies.

The films were selected and styled by Grand. Costumes included Seventies inspired outfits, a blue latex dress by Atsuko Kudo that was worn by Hadid, and a voluminous Marc Jacobs floral dress worn by Ross.

Jones said making “Ben Cobb” was a dream come true.

“I’ve always been a fan of Love. I love the punk spirit and the ethos of the magazine and it was so fun to be a part of something different such as this film, which made me challenge a different side of myself. My dream was always to be part of Love so it was amazing,” said Jones, who was wearing a striking bright blue Miu Miu dress.

Jenner, Pixie Geldof and Karen Elson were also wearing Miu Miu. Elson chatted with fellow models Erin O’Connor and Fran Summers about working with Grand.

Summers appeared in “Ben Cobb,” and said she was told to imitate Jacquelyn Kennedy Onassis. “Katie just lets you do anything, you can literally scream if you want, it’s so nice to do a film where you can get into a character and express yourself,” she said.

O’Connor nodded in agreement. “Working with Katie is great, everything goes, not just anything but everything, and she really expands on the woman,” she said.

Blasberg, head of fashion and beauty at YouTube, had Grand in his sights early on. “Katie was one of the first partners that we signed up at YouTube because we knew she could be dependable for creating awesome content,” he said.