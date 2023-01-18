Kendall Jenner Fronts Jimmy Choo’s Spring Campaign for Second Time

Kendall Jenner has returned for a second season to front Jimmy Choo’s spring campaign as a continuation of the “Time to Dare” series.

Photographed by Carlijn Jacobs in New York City, the ads are inspired by superheroines and the transformative power of fashion. Sandro Choi led creative direction, and Paul McLean was the video director.

Last season, Jacobs, the Amsterdam-based photographer, shot Jenner in Los Angeles by a villa backdrop with a pool and palm trees for Jimmy Choo’s campaign.

The spring campaign sets Jenner against a quintessential city skyline. Products featured include the statuesque platforms on the heeled Tilda 140 loafer and the neon green Neoma 110 sandals. Denim is a focus, underscoring fashion’s ongoing Y2K nostalgia. Refined yet raw denim is apparent in the brand’s JC Monogram, and decorates the Avenue Quad handbag and Talura 100 heels.

Kendall Jenner is featured once again in Jimmy Choo’s campaign.

Signature hardware is also evident across new handbags including the luxe Diamond Frame clutch and Diamond soft hobo. Another look is specially crafted patent denim, in the form of over-the-knee boots and accessories.

Kendall Jenner for Jimmy Choo.

The ads break Thursday and will run globally.

Jenner has fronted campaigns for such designers as Michael Kors, Calvin Klein, Givenchy, Boss, Fendi and La Perla.