Kendall Jenner Helps Alo Yoga Launch Embody Collection

Kendall Jenner is helping Alo Yoga launch its new Embody Collection.

The model and brand ambassador took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off pieces from the athletic brand’s new collection, which is pegged to Women’s History Month. Jenner appears in a series of Instagram photos and stories wearing a sports bra and biker shorts from the collection.

Alo Yoga’s Embody collection offers five separates in neutral-inspired tones to offer an inclusive and diverse range of styles for any customer. The brand plans to expand styles and colors with each season going forward.

“Spreading mindful movement and cultivating community are passions of ours at Alo,” said Danny Harri, cofounder and chief executive officer of the brand. “Through forward-thinking designs and yogi-tested fabric, we work hard to create looks that inspire women on and off the mat. The Embody collection truly allows women to show the world what they stand for and all that they embody.”

For the collection, Alo Yoga tapped model and author Mia Kang, yogi sisters Kimmy and Crissy Chin, Olympic rhythmic gymnast Nastasya Generalova and models Solange van Doorn, Sabey and Logan Alcosiba for the campaign.

“To be included in this campaign is such an honor, as it encourages all of us to be confident in our bodies and in who we are,” Alcosiba said. “This campaign, along with all the people part of it, has helped strengthen my own confidence, and I am forever grateful.”

Alo Yoga’s Embody collection is available now on the brand’s website and in stores. Prices range from $14 to $98.

