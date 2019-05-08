Kendall Jenner is the latest of the Kardashian-Jenner family to launch her own brand.

The model is following in her famous sisters’ footsteps and venturing into the beauty world. According to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Jenner filed for a trademark on May 2 for “Kendall” and “Kendall Jenner.”

Both trademarks are filed for beauty products across skin, hair, makeup and fragrance, including eau de parfum, hair-care preparations, bath and shower gels, body creams, skin cleansers, beauty masks, deodorant, lip gloss, nail polish and nail-care preparations, among others.

This marks Jenner’s first solo business venture. The model also co-runs the contemporary fashion label Kendall + Kylie with sister Kylie Jenner. She is also the face of and co-created oral-care brand Moon, which she holds a stake in, according to industry sources.

The Kardashian-Jenner family is already a formidable force in the beauty world. Sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner both run successful beauty brands — KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics, respectively — and have grown their brands to include multiple beauty product categories and have embarked on distribution partnerships with Ulta Beauty. The two sisters are also teaming for a fragrance collaboration.

While this is Kendall Jenner’s first solo brand, she has experience in the beauty world. Other than Moon, she serves as the face of acne brand Proactiv, hair tools brand Runway Series and was the face of Estée Lauder’s now-defunct Millennial brand Estée Edit.

Jenner has yet to reveal anything on her forthcoming brand.

