×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Patrice Louvet Talks Momentum Ralph Lauren;

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Gucci RTW Spring 2022

Business

Chanel Returns to International Events With Dubai Show

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Emily in Paris’ Will Have Shoppable Content for Season 2

A Look Back at Kendall Jenner’s Most Fashionable Moments

The second-youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters started modeling at age 13.

Gallery Icon View ALL 40 Photos

Kendall Jenner, one of the biggest names in pop culture and fashion, turns 26 today.

One of five sisters in the Kardashian-Jenner clan, who were best known at one point in time for their reality television series “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Jenner has emerged to become one of the most recognizable and sought-after faces in the fashion industry and on social media today.

She is half-sisters with Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob Kardashian from their mother Kris Jenner’s first marriage to famous lawyer Robert Kardashian until their divorce in 1991. Jenner is one of two daughters from her mother’s second marriage to retired Olympic medalist Caitlyn Jenner, alongside Kylie Jenner.

As Jenner grew into her teenage years, she started modeling professionally, with her first job being a campaign for Forever 21 in December 2009 and January 2010. Over the years, she shot multiple covers, including American Cheerleader, Teen Prom and Flavour Magazine.

Related Galleries

She also walked the runways of labels such as Marc Jacobs, Givenchy, Tommy Hilfiger, Balmain, Donna Karan and Chanel in 2014.

The following year marked a breakout season for Jenner’s career as she continued her modeling hot streak by walking the runways for the likes of Michael Kors, Oscar de la Renta, Fendi, Elie Saab and more. Additionally, 2015 marked Jenner’s first year walking the then-coveted Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. (She would continue to walk for the show until its cancellation in 2019.) During this time, she also shot covers and editorials for Harper’s Bazaar, GQ, Vogue and V Magazine, among many others.

In 2013, Jenner also launched a successful clothing line with her sister Kylie in partnership with PacSun, called The Kendall & Kylie Collection. The two sisters collaborated with Topshop in 2015 to create a Kendall + Kylie line.

This year, Jenner created a tequila company, 818 Tequila, which was met with commercial success albeit some controversy regarding the cultural appropriation of Mexican culture, which she has no ties to.

In the last few years, Jenner has cemented herself as one of the highest-earning models in the industry, with Forbes estimating an annual income of $4 million. In 2017, Forbes reported that she was the highest-paid model in the world, taking the crown from the legendary Gisele Bündchen, who previously led the list for nearly 15 years.

Click through the gallery above to see some of Kendall Jenner’s most fashionable moments throughout the years.

READ MORE HERE:

Kendall Jenner’s Favorite Summer Basics Will Go on Sale for 72 Hours

Chrome Hearts Hosts Dinner Party, Bringing Out Drake, Kendall Jenner, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox

Kendall Jenner, Playboi Carti Styled Themselves in Givenchy’s Spring Campaign

Kendall Jenner's Best Fashion Moments: Photos,

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Kendall Jenner's Best Fashion Moments: Photos,

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Kendall Jenner's Best Fashion Moments: Photos,

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Kendall Jenner's Best Fashion Moments: Photos,

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Kendall Jenner's Best Fashion Moments: Photos,

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Kendall Jenner's Best Fashion Moments: Photos,

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Kendall Jenner's Best Fashion Moments: Photos,

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Kendall Jenner's Best Fashion Moments: Photos,

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Kendall Jenner's Best Fashion Moments: Photos,

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Kendall Jenner's Best Fashion Moments: Photos,

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Kendall Jenner's Best Fashion Moments: Photos,

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Kendall Jenner's Best Fashion Moments: Photos,

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Kendall Jenner's Best Fashion Moments: Photos,

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Kendall Jenner's Best Fashion Moments: Photos,

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Kendall Jenner's Best Fashion Moments: Photos,

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Kendall Jenner's Best Fashion Moments: Photos,

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Kendall Jenner's Best Fashion Moments: Photos,

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Kendall Jenner's Best Fashion Moments: Photos,

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Kendall Jenner's Best Fashion Moments: Photos,

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Kendall Jenner's Best Fashion Moments: Photos,

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Kendall Jenner's Best Fashion Moments: Photos,

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Kendall Jenner's Best Fashion Moments: Photos,

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Kendall Jenner's Best Fashion Moments: Photos,

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Kendall Jenner's Best Fashion Moments: Photos,

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Kendall Jenner's Best Fashion Moments: Photos,

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Kendall Jenner's Best Fashion Moments: Photos,

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Kendall Jenner's Best Fashion Moments: Photos,

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Kendall Jenner's Best Fashion Moments: Photos,

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Kendall Jenner's Best Fashion Moments: Photos,

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Kendall Jenner's Best Fashion Moments: Photos,

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Kendall Jenner's Best Fashion Moments: Photos,

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Kendall Jenner's Best Fashion Moments: Photos,

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Kendall Jenner's Best Fashion Moments: Photos,

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Kendall Jenner's Best Fashion Moments: Photos,

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Kendall Jenner's Best Fashion Moments: Photos,

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Kendall Jenner's Best Fashion Moments: Photos,

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Kendall Jenner's Best Fashion Moments: Photos,

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad